Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS will hold the Investor Conference on May 6, 2022
04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Provided by: Vanguard International Semiconductor Co.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/19
Time of announcement
15:16:09
Subject
VIS will hold the Investor Conference on
May 6, 2022
Date of events
2022/05/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
VIS will announce the company's operational and financial
results in 1Q22 and the guidance for 2Q22.
Please visit http://www.zucast.com/webcast/qmCjL9xC on the event date.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.