Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-17
108.00 TWD    0.00%
03:34aVANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS will hold the Investor Conference on May 6, 2022
PU
04/08VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2022
PU
04/07VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : The acquirement of tools and equipment by VIS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS will hold the Investor Conference on May 6, 2022

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Vanguard International Semiconductor Co.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 15:16:09
Subject 
 VIS will hold the Investor Conference on
May 6, 2022
Date of events 2022/05/06 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
VIS will announce the company's operational and financial
results in 1Q22 and the guidance for 2Q22.
Please visit http://www.zucast.com/webcast/qmCjL9xC on the event date.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
03:34aVANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS will hold the Investor Conference on May 6, 202..
PU
04/08VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2022
PU
04/07VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : The acquirement of tools and equipment by VIS
PU
03/23VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Invests USD 10 Million in SMBC Green Deposit
PU
03/21VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS To Issue NT$ 7 Billion Corporate Bonds Includin..
PU
03/21VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of the major terms of the 1st issue of..
PU
03/14VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : Consolidated Financial Report - 4Q21
PU
03/09VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2022
PU
03/04VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS to Recruit Over 1,000 in 2022 in Response to Ca..
PU
02/24VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : The acquirement of tools and equipment by VIS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56 258 M 1 923 M 1 923 M
Net income 2022 16 343 M 559 M 559 M
Net cash 2022 4 392 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 177 B 6 052 M 6 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 385
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 108,00 TWD
Average target price 142,09 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leuh Fang Chairman, President & General Manager
Hui Lan Huang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Du Yang Vice President-Research & Development
Jonathan Chang Assistant VP-IT & Intelligence Management
Chrong-Jung Lin Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-31.65%6 052
MEDIATEK INC.-30.00%45 317
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-23.13%19 281
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-19.30%17 306
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-30.45%10 760
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-10.61%10 415