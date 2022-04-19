Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS will hold the Investor Conference on May 6, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: VIS will announce the company's operational and financial results in 1Q22 and the guidance for 2Q22. Please visit http://www.zucast.com/webcast/qmCjL9xC on the event date. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None