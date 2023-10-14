Vani Commercials Limited announced that the Board has approved the appointment of Ms. Tejasvi as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and she has been designated as Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Section 2(51) read with Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013. Brief profile: She is having rich experience in the field of finance and has completed her Master in Business Administration. Effective date: October 14, 2023.
October 14, 2023 at 10:14 am EDT
