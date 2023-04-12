Vanquis Banking : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2022

Our Purpose is to help put people on a path to a better everyday life.

We do this by providing customers with opportunities to borrow in a transparent, responsible and sustainable way, so they can live their lives with access to finance.

The Group has been providing financial inclusion, which supports social mobility, to consumers whose needs are not well met by traditional lenders for over 140 years. We lend responsibly and provide tailored products and service propositions to 1.7 million customers throughout the UK.

We want to be the best and most trusted provider of finance to customers not well served by traditional lenders. Our customers who are in the mid cost and near prime markets access our broad range of credit cards, unsecured personal loans and vehicle finance products through the Vanquis and Moneybarn brands, across multiple distribution channels.

Our aim is to put our customers at the centre of everything we do, and we do this by using our strategic drivers of 'People & Culture', 'Growth & Sustainability' and 'Customer & Community' to deliver for them, our colleagues, shareholders and the wider UK community.

Our strategic roadmap

Our Purpose

We're here…

To help put people on the path to a better everyday life

Our Vision

When we succeed, we imagine a world where…

Everyday people are able to access the financial services they need from us,

no matter where they are on their journey

Our Mission

To make this happen, we need to become…

The first-choice bank for the UK population who are excluded from

accessing financial services from traditional lenders

Our Strategy

To achieve this, our strategic focus area are…