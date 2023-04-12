Vanquis Banking : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2022

Our Purpose is to help put people on a path to a better everyday life.
We do this by providing customers with opportunities to borrow in a transparent, responsible and sustainable way, so they can live their lives with access to finance.
The Group has been providing financial inclusion, which supports social mobility, to consumers whose needs are not well met by traditional lenders for over 140 years. We lend responsibly and provide tailored products and service propositions to 1.7 million customers throughout the UK.
We want to be the best and most trusted provider of finance to customers not well served by traditional lenders. Our customers who are in the mid cost and near prime markets access our broad range of credit cards, unsecured personal loans and vehicle finance products through the Vanquis and Moneybarn brands, across multiple distribution channels.
Our aim is to put our customers at the centre of everything we do, and we do this by using our strategic drivers of 'People & Culture', 'Growth & Sustainability' and 'Customer & Community' to deliver for them, our colleagues, shareholders and the wider UK community.
Highlights
Customer numbers
1.7m
0.1m
(2021: 1.6m)
Regulatory capital
£678.8m
£27.7m
(2021: £706.5m)
Adjusted profit before tax - continuing operations
£126.6m
£41.2m
(2021: £167.8m)
Operational carbon footprint offset1
100%
(2021: 100%)
Amounts receivable from customers
£1.9bn
£0.2bn
(2021: £1.7bn)
Liquidity
£478.2m
£228.7m
(2021: £706.9m)
Statutory profit before tax - continuing operations
£110.1m
£32.1m
(2021: £142.2m)
Certain alternative performance measures (APMs) have been used in this report (see pages 229 to 234)
1 Not including scope 3 emissions associated with suppliers' and financed vehicle emissions.
1
Vanquis Banking Group at a glance
Our market-leading
products
Vanquis Banking Group meets the needs of its customers through three products: credit cards, vehicle finance and unsecured personal loans. The credit card business offers credit cards over a wide range of price points, and retail deposits. The vehicle finance business offers secured finance on a range of vehicle types, including cars, motorbikes and light commercial vehicles. The personal loans business offers unsecured loans of between £1k and £5k over one to four years. In January 2023, we announced that we have recently launched a pilot phase for second charge mortgages.
Our Mission is to become the first-choice bank for the UK population
who are excluded from accessing financial services from traditional lenders
Credit cards
1.54m
£150-
24.7%-
£4,000
39.9%
Customers*
Credit
Representative
card limits
APR
Read more on pages 26 to 28
Vehicle finance
100,000
£4,000-
£25,000
Customers*
Loan range
3-5
15.9%-
years
49.9%
Loan terms
Representative APR
Read more on pages 30 to 31
Personal loans
34,400
£1,000-
£5,000
Customers*
Loan range
1-4
18.0%-
years
39.3%
Loan terms
Representative APR
Read more on pages 33 to 34
Funded through:
Retail deposits (fixed term deposits)
Securitisation
* Customer numbers as at 2022 year end.
Product spectrum for the markets we operate in
Revolving credit
Prime/mainstream
Secured loans
Unsecured loans
We will continue to evolve our product offering through 2023, enabling us to support more
Salary
Advance
Salary
finance
consumers on their credit journey. In particular:
Decreasing APRs
APR >20%
APR >50%
APR >100%
Buy
now,
Credit card,
Over-
pay
store card
drafts
later
and retail
credit accounts
Lines
of credit
1st and
2nd
charge
Vehicle mort-
finance gages
Pawnbroking
Personal loans
and retail point-of- sale finance
Guarantor
loans
We will continue to develop our unsecured loans product offering via Vanquis Bank to customers in the open market, including broadening the range of APRs offered and broadening our loan sizes and terms.
Within vehicle finance, we continue to review our product proposition, including loan sizes, terms, APRs and asset classes. For example, today we cover cars, motorbikes and LCVs, but we aspire to broaden this to enable us to support more customers' needs.
Decline/unable to lend
2
Vanquis Banking Group plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
Supporting and understanding
our customers
The Group is a leading specialist banking group focused on the mid-cost and near-prime parts of the market in the UK. Our customers may not be well served by mainstream lenders for a multitude of reasons:
Strategic report
Managing on below-average incomes with limited savings, meaning unforeseen expenses
can be challenging
New to credit or new to the UK and therefore have little or no credit history
Have variable incomes
Experienced a
(e.g. self-employed, on a
significant life event
zero-hours contract, have
(e.g. job loss, ill
multiple part-time jobs)
health, divorce)
Looking to build or
Value a more tailored
rebuild their credit rating
product and service
A wider range of suitable and sustainable credit products is required than is typically provided by mainstream lenders.
In addition, our customers sit across a broad range of risk profiles. It is therefore important that a range of price points can be offered, increasing financial inclusion. Finally, our customers' needs and circumstances are often more fluid than those of consumers served by mainstream providers, requiring us to provide a more flexible approach.
Our customers' typical characteristics
Income
Credit cards
Vehicle finance
Personal loans
Full or part-time salaried (66%)
Full-time salaried (77%)
Full or part-time salaried (77%)
source
or self-employed (16%)
or self-employed (15%)
or self-employed (6%)
Income
Earning around the national average (£30k) with core spread between £20k and £50k
level
Housing
20% hold a mortgage1
10% hold a mortgage1
16% hold a mortgage1
Typical
46-65 years old
36-55 years old
26-45 years old
age
Credit
Mid-cost/near prime
Mid-cost/near prime
Mid-cost/near prime
score
Typical customer credit scores sit between 500 and 6002
Savings
Circa half have material savings
Limited savings
Circa half have material savings
(enough to cover emergencies or
(enough to cover emergencies or
anything unexpected)
anything unexpected)
Source: BoxClever survey of 3,510 non-prime consumers and 2,929 Vanquis Banking Group customers, December 2019.
The mortgage holders' data was sourced from internal customer data.
2 Customer credit scores based on TransUnion Gauge 2 score.
Read our market overview on pages 18 to 19
Vanquis Banking Group plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
3
