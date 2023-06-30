The Board of Vanquis Banking Group plc (the "Group") is pleased to announce its decision to appoint Sir Peter Estlin as Chair, subject to regulatory approval. Sir Peter joined the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director (NED) in April 2023, and will succeed Patrick Snowball, who informed the Board of his intention to step down in 2023. Patrick will continue in his role as Chair, until Sir Peter has regulatory approval.

Sir Peter is an experienced leader, with a 30-year career in banking and finance, including as acting Group CFO for Barclays plc. He qualified as an accountant at Coopers & Lybrand, served as Lord Mayor of the City of London in 2018/2019 and was knighted in 2020 for his services to International Business, Skills and Inclusion. Sir Peter is a practised NED and is currently an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co, and a NED of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE).

Andrea Blance, Senior Independent Director, led a thorough process for the new Chair, conducted by the Nomination Committee, with the support of an executive search firm.

Andrea Blance, Senior Independent Director, commented:

"Sir Peter was the outstanding candidate for the Chair role. His experience will be valuable to the Board, and the Group, as we continue to develop as the specialist banking group for customers who find it difficult to access mainstream lenders. On behalf of Vanquis Banking Group, and the Board, I would also like to thank Patrick Snowball, the departing Chair, for his leadership, wisdom and stewardship of the Group."

Sir Peter Estlin commented;

"I am delighted to be appointed as Chair of Vanquis Banking Group, subject to regulatory approval. Since I joined in April, the Group's strong social purpose of helping to deliver financial inclusion, and its role as a specialist banking group, has shone through. I look forward to working with the Board and the Group's senior leadership as the Group continues to grow and deliver for its customers, colleagues and shareholders as the leading specialist banking group for mid-cost and near-prime customers."

On his appointment, Sir Peter will become the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

The following information is disclosed in accordance with LR 9.6.13:

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there are no other matters requiring disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the appointment of Sir Peter Estlin.

