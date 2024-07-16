Update ahead of Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2024

This announcement contains inside information.

London - 16 July 2024 - Vanquis Banking Group plc ('the Group' or 'Vanquis'), the specialist bank, makes the following market update ahead of its Interim Results on 1 August 2024.

Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have been carrying out a comprehensive review of our balance sheet and this has led to the revaluation of some historic balances. While finding these one-off items is disappointing, it does mean that our financial position is now clearer and more stable. Our trading performance towards the end of the first half of 2024 was encouraging, with year-to-date growth in customer numbers, at better margins, and a return to growth in receivables in June."

Trading update

Trading performance began to recover towards the end of the first half, reflecting progress with the Group's business transformation strategy announced on 27 March 2024.

The first quarter decline in receivables moderated in April and May and a marginal increase in receivables was seen in June.

Gross customer interest-earning balances however ended the period 6% below 31 December 2023.

interest-earning balances however ended the period 6% below 31 December 2023. New customer volumes for 1H24 were ahead of plan.

New bookings in second charge mortgages exceeded expectations, following the launch of Interbridge Mortgages on 16 May and an expanded forward flow agreement with Selina Finance.

Net interest income was stable compared to 1H23, with re-pricing initiatives now complete.

re-pricing initiatives now complete. Underlying credit quality remained stable.

Technology transformation and operational efficiency projects are progressing as planned. Vanquis remains on track to deliver c.£60m of committed cost savings by the end of 2024. Complaint costs remain within previously guided levels and industry-wide initiatives to act against spurious complaints continue.

One-off items

At its full year results on 27 March 2024, Vanquis Management committed to address its growing Vehicle Finance Stage 3 receivables. This review resulted in a c.£29m downward revaluation of Stage 3 balances and charged off assets in the Vehicle Finance portfolio4. Of the c.£29m, c.£16m represents a restatement of the Group's prior years' results. The balance has been recognised in the six months period to 30 June 2024.

Management has now undertaken a full review of the balance sheet. This identified a further c.£11m of one- off items related to the write-down of development costs for a now redundant mobile app, property dilapidations and other sundry balances.

Some of these write-downs, notably the revaluation of Stage 3 balances in the Vehicle Finance portfolio, impact the Group's capital position, resulting in a Tier 1 ratio of 19.7% at 30 June 2024.

1