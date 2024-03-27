Vanquis Banking Group plc is a specialist bank, focused on the mid-cost credit market. The Company is made up of three core brands, including Vanquis, Moneybarn and Snoop. The Vanquis brand offers a range of credit card products, unsecured personal loans and savings products. The Moneybarn brand offers secured vehicle finance on a range of asset classes, new and used, including cars, motorbikes and light commercial vehicles. Snoop, a platform which provides data-driven, personalized insights. It also provides a range of cards tailored to suit the needs of its customers, with a range of APR's, credit limits and promotional offers. It offers personal loans to new and existing customers through affiliates and intermediaries. It also provides its customers with personalized insights to help them better understand and manage their finances. All its credit products are delivered online. It also offers notice accounts and fixed rate bonds.

Sector Consumer Lending