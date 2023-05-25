Advanced search
    PFG   GB00B1Z4ST84

VANQUIS BANKING GROUP PLC

(PFG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:31:49 2023-05-25 am EDT
229.00 GBX   +2.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanquis Banking makes positive start to year as eyes growth

05/25/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Vanquis Banking Group PLC - Bradford, England-based lender - Says in the first quarter of 2023, continues to trade in line with expectations. Looking ahead, says it will focus on maintaining strong asset quality and risk adjusted returns. Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Le May says: "The group has made a positive start to the year. Our strong competitive position, supported by the group's access to capital and funding markets, is further strengthened by our strategic repositioning as a specialist banking group, focused on customers in the mid-cost and near-prime credit markets."

Back in March, Vanquis reported pretax profit of GBP110.1 million for 2022, down 23% from GBP142.2 million. Total income was GBP480.7 million, up 0.4% from GBP478.7 million a year earlier.

Current stock price: 222.68 pence, down 0.6% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: down 13%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 585 M 723 M 723 M
Net income 2023 53,3 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 580 M 1 954 M 1 954 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 7,05%
Capitalization 562 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 005
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart VANQUIS BANKING GROUP PLC
Vanquis Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VANQUIS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 224,00 GBX
Average target price 368,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neeraj Kapur Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Margaret Blance Senior Independent Director
Paul William Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANQUIS BANKING GROUP PLC17.15%695
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.21%49 524
ORIX CORPORATION11.99%19 960
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.52%12 883
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED45.56%10 467
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-0.72%6 205
