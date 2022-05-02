Log in
    VTDRF   KYG9325C1050

VANTAGE DRILLING INTERNATIONAL

(VTDRF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/28 11:53:11 am EDT
14.38 USD   +6.48%
04:18pVANTAGE DRILLING INTERNATIONAL : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PU
03/31Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results
AQ
03/30VANTAGE DRILLING INTERNATIONAL Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vantage Drilling International : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

05/02/2022 | 04:18pm EDT

05/02/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 16, 2022 to discuss operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on May 16, 2022. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.

To access the conference call, choose Connect Me and enter your information to be connected. As an alternative, U.S. callers may dial toll free 800-289-0720 and international callers may dial +1 323-701-0160 using passcode 6230095. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 6230095.

About the Company
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision, preservation management and operating management services for third-party owned drilling units.

Contact Info:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
c/o Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
Tel: +1 281 404 4700

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/accc136b-f222-4db5-932b-f240365a3d2e


Disclaimer

Vantage Drilling International published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 20:17:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
