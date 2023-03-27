Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vantage Towers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:25:34 2023-03-27 am EDT
34.03 EUR   +1.46%
11:15aDd : Vantage Towers AG: José Rivera, sell
EQ
02:38aNotice regarding change of control and early redemption - Series 3
AQ
02:35aNotice regarding change of control and early redemption - Series 2
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Vantage Towers AG: José Rivera, sell

03/27/2023 | 11:15am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 17:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: José
Last name(s): Rivera

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.5 EUR 7571.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.5 EUR 7571.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

81999  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 079 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net income 2023 391 M 421 M 421 M
Net Debt 2023 1 923 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,9x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 16 964 M 18 249 M 18 249 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
EV / Sales 2024 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart VANTAGE TOWERS AG
Duration : Period :
Vantage Towers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,54 €
Average target price 30,83 €
Spread / Average Target -8,07%
Managers and Directors
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Pinar Yemez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG4.81%18 249
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED15.48%21 750
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED31.93%3 318
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.1.49%2 788
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.75%2 260
RUNJIAN CO., LTD.32.20%1 640
