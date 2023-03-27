DD: Vantage Towers AG: José Rivera, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2023 / 17:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: José Last name(s): Rivera

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI

213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.5 EUR 7571.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 33.5 EUR 7571.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

