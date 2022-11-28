Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vantage Towers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-11-28 am EST
32.66 EUR   -0.06%
11/22VANTAGE TOWERS : Jefferies is less optimistic
MD
11/18VANTAGE TOWERS : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
11/15VANTAGE TOWERS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DD: Vantage Towers AG: Sonia Hernandez, sell

11/28/2022 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.11.2022 / 18:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonia
Last name(s): Hernandez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Commercial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.6307 EUR 14.414 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.6307 EUR 14.4140 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

79593  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VANTAGE TOWERS AG
11/22VANTAGE TOWERS : Jefferies is less optimistic
MD
11/18VANTAGE TOWERS : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
11/15VANTAGE TOWERS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
11/15Vodafone cuts outlook and seeks cost savings as economic woes mount
RE
11/14Moody's Flags Vantage Towers for Downgrade on Vodafone's Deal with KKR, GIP
MT
11/14Global markets live: Softbank, Tyson Foods, Walt Disney, Tesla, Alib..
MS
11/14Transcript : Vantage Towers AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/14Vantage Towers : Ergebnisse Dokument
PU
11/14Vantage Towers Ag : Delivering robust 6% Group revenue growth in H1 and further progressin..
EQ
11/10Vodafone sells towers stake in £14bn consortium deal
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VANTAGE TOWERS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 078 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net income 2023 406 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2023 2 336 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,4x
Yield 2023 1,97%
Capitalization 16 529 M 17 187 M 17 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
EV / Sales 2024 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart VANTAGE TOWERS AG
Duration : Period :
Vantage Towers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,68 €
Average target price 29,58 €
Spread / Average Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Pinar Yemez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG2.13%17 187
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-5.81%18 915
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.50%2 702
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-31.05%2 322
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.25%2 209
HELIOS TOWERS PLC-29.07%1 544