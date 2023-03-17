Advanced search
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:53:32 2023-03-17 am EDT
33.97 EUR   +0.09%
08:41a Vantage Towers AG: Christian Sommer, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions
EQ
08:38a Vantage Towers AG: Thomas Reisten, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions
EQ
08:35a Vantage Towers AG: Vivek Badrinath, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions
EQ
DD: Vantage Towers AG: Thomas Reisten, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions

03/17/2023 | 08:38am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 13:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Reisten

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 202016.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.00 EUR 202016.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

81727  17.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 079 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net income 2023 391 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2023 1 923 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 17 166 M 18 223 M 18 223 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,7x
EV / Sales 2024 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 15,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,94 €
Average target price 30,83 €
Spread / Average Target -9,15%
Managers and Directors
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Pinar Yemez Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG6.06%18 223