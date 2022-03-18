Infra funds circle Vodafone for $16 bln Vantage Towers deal -sources

(Adds share reaction, paragraph 4-5)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Global infrastructure
funds have approached Vodafone to invest in its $16
billion mast company Vantage Towers but the telecoms
giant's preference is for an industry merger, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The bidders, which include investment firms Brookfield and
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), have submitted unsolicited
proposals in recent weeks valuing Vantage Towers at a premium to
its current valuation of 15 billion euros ($16.57 billion), one
of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The offers are for a majority stake in Vantage Towers, the
source said, adding that Vodafone was studying the proposals and
had not taken any decision.
Shares in Vantage Towers were up 11.4% at 9.26 GMT after
gaining 5% in early trade following the Reuters report on
takeover interest.
Vodafone shares were up 1.4%, outperforming their peers in
the telecom sector which was broadly flat.
Vodafone, which listed Vantage Towers in Frankfurt last year
and still owns 81% of the business, has been reluctant to engage
in talks with financial investors as it seeks to clinch an
industry merger for Vantage with either Deutsche Telekom's
towers unit DFMG or Orange's Totem, two
separate sources said, cautioning no deal was imminent.
Vodafone, Orange and Brookfield declined to comment while
GIP was not immediately available for comment.
A spokesperson for Deutsche Telekom said the company was
reviewing strategic options for its infrastructure business,
without elaborating.
Vodafone faces pressure from Europe's largest activist fund
Cevian Capital to simplify its portfolio, enhance its strategy
in key markets and boost returns.
If it goes ahead, a deal for its towers business would align
Vodafone's strategy with Cevian's demands to look into strategic
opportunities for its tower assets.
Such a move would come after the London-listed company
turned down an 11 billion euro approach for its Italian
operations in February, while its ambitions to consolidate the
Spanish market hit a snag in early March after Orange and
MasMovil announced exclusive talks to combine their respective
businesses in Spain.
Telecoms executives have repeatedly called for market
consolidation to reduce competition and boost operators'
profitability at a time they need cash to invest in the rollout
of 5G mobile telecom infrastructure.
"LIKE-MINDED PLAYER"
Vodafone is now focusing on extracting value from its
controlling stake in Vantage Towers, with boss Nick Read
repeatedly mentioning Orange's Totem or Deutsche Telekom's tower
assets as suitable candidates.
"The next stage (for Vantage) should be an industrial
merger, bringing our towers with another large player, a
like-minded player, a like-minded operator," Read told reporters
last month, stressing his interest in exploring a combination
with the infrastructure assets of either Orange or Deutsche
Telekom.
He added that while Vodafone was open to cutting its stake
in Vantage, there was "plenty of room for us to monetize down
while staying in co-control of that entity with that like-minded
player."
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Deutsche Telekom
had kicked off an auction for its towers business with
indicative bids expected in mid March.
One of the sources said that while Vodafone is closely
monitoring Deutsche Telekom's towers sale, it is more likely to
pursue a deal with Orange's Totem due to antitrust concerns in
Germany.
This source ruled out a deal with financial investors,
saying that at this stage only an industry tie-up was on the
cards.
Burdened by heavy debt and huge costs, telecom towers have
been the target of several big takeovers in the past few years.
Independent tower operators such as Spain's Cellnex
and U.S.-based American Tower Corp are also on
the lookout for infrastructure deals as they race to expand in
Europe for the roll-out of next-generation 5G technology.
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Pamela Barbaglia and Andres
Gonzalez, additional reporting by Paul Sandle, Mathieu Rosemain
and Nadine Schimroszik, Editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)