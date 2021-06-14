Log in
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
06/14 08:02:31 am
27.595 EUR   -0.74%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

06/14/2021 | 07:46am EDT
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

14.06.2021 / 13:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[2021/06/11]

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.

Legal entity identifier:

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A.
ISIN: LU2333210958
Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:		 4,800,000 ordinary shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
 


Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:







Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386))
2021-06-02 07:05:30.563086 B 124 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:06:23.577824 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:17:28.558069 B 1.515 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:17:28.600872 B 358 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:17:28.600937 B 547 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:18:20.038005 B 536 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:30:35.439345 B 155 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:33:59.873613 B 155 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 07:33:59.873964 B 109 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 08:49:34.552873 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 10:54:20.415401 B 22 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 11:01:54.768340 B 31 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 11:05:38.189641 B 30 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:15:13.267269 B 107 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:15:30.102860 B 73 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:15:51.446013 B 190 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:17:10.102220 B 53 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:17:31.445575 B 182 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:18:50.103815 B 44 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:19:11.446698 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:20:30.103493 B 49 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:20:51.445937 B 130 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:22:10.103615 B 44 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:22:31.445107 B 137 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:23:50.104256 B 47 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:28:58.925416 B 10 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-02 15:30:08.817678 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA
Sum:   B 8.283 30,0000 EUR  
 



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


14.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1207673  14.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207673&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
