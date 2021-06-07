Log in
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/07 10:31:09 am
26.72 EUR   -0.82%
07:51aPRESS RELEASE  : Morgan Stanley Europe SE: -6-
DJ
07:51aPRESS RELEASE  : Morgan Stanley Europe SE: -5-
DJ
07:51aPRESS RELEASE  : Morgan Stanley Europe SE: -4-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: -6-

06/07/2021 | 07:51am EDT
2021-05-27    15:21:29.066686 B             49          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:21:35.740928 B             45          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:21:39.304776 B             231         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:22:10.577467 B             49          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:22:16.852728 B             96          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:22:24.093597 B             49          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:22:49.854031 B             463         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:22:49.865952 B             492         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:23:01.172848 B             462         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:24:01.184452 B             144         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:24:01.184931 B             143         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:24:01.194880 B             450         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:24:29.853308 B             331         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:24:33.117015 B             44          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:25:25.522375 B             43          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:26:09.858668 B             426         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:09.870416 B             136         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.303649 B             5.946       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.350964 B             1.375       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.351019 B             1.491       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.363027 B             638         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.364046 B             877         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.364897 B             161         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.377005 B             465         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:51.386012 B             135         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:54.339843 B             4.858       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:55.542339 B             60          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:57.387289 B             7.440       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:57.431597 B             1.465       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:58.079788 B             55          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:58.859323 B             198         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:27:59.706598 B             50          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:00.410576 B             5.732       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:01.105081 B             143         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:01.743201 B             5.381       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:01.787318 B             1.026       30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:01.798496 B             142         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:03.070592 B             61          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:03.117116 B             45          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:04.734841 B             45          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:07.097129 B             51          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:10.439025 B             57          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:13.592790 B             61          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:28:16.041643 B             66          30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:29:10.452872 B             422         30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
2021-05-27    15:35:37.843013 B             19.184      30,0000             EUR                 XETA 
Sum:                          B             397.449     30,0000             EUR This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States. END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1205040 2021-06-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205040&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 974 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net income 2021 291 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 2 784 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 13 626 M 16 578 M 16 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,59 €
Last Close Price 26,94 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johan Wibergh Member-Supervisory Board
Rosemary E. S. Martin Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG0.00%16 578
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-2.63%25 187
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.72%3 599
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.88%3 027
HELIOS TOWERS PLC16.47%2 520
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.5.11%2 443