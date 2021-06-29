Log in
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 06/29 05:01:47 am
26.775 EUR   -2.81%
04:42aPRESS RELEASE  : Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DJ
04:41aMORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE : Stabilisation Notice
EQ
06/18VANTAGE TOWERS  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
PRESS RELEASE : Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

06/29/2021 | 04:42am EDT
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice 
2021-06-29 / 10:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such 
distribution would be unlawful. 
SUSE S.A. 
Post-Stabilisation Notice 
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance 
with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within 
the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as 
set out below. 
                                    SUSE S.A. 
Issuer                              Legal entity identifier: 
                                    213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 
ISIN                                LU2333210958 
Description                         Ordinary Shares of SUSE S.A. 
Stabilisation Manager(s)            Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 
Offer Price                         30,00 EUR per ordinary share 
Offer Size                          32.500.000 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) 
Stabilisation Started               2021/05/19 
Stabilisation Last Occurred         2021/06/09 
Price Range of Stabilisation Trades EUR 30,0000 
Stabilisation Trading Venue         Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows: 

Date          Lowest Price Highest Price Trading Venue 
              (EUR)        (EUR) 
2021/05/19    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/05/20    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/05/21    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/05/26    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/05/27    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/05/28    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/01    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/02    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/03    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/04    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/07    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/08    30,0000      30,0000       XETA 
2021/06/09    30,0000      30,0000       XETA

The option granted by Marcel LUX III SARL to the underwriters to purchase up to 4.800.000 additional shares in SUSE S.A. at the offer price (so called Greenshoe Option) was exercised by Morgan Stanley Europe SE, acting in its capacity as stabilisation manager, and for the account of the underwriters on 17 June 2021.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 [as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018] (the "EEA Prospectus Regulation") [(or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the EEA Prospectus Regulation)], this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the EEA Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1213225 2021-06-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2021 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

