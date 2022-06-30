PTA-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Dusseldorf (pta025/30.06.2022/12:14) - Announcement
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vivek Badrinath
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the managing body
b)
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vantage Towers AG
b)
LEI
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
Identification code
DE000A3H3LL2
b)
Nature of the transaction
Another
Allocation from a share based incentive program after expiry of the vesting
c)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
27.70 EUR
684,937.90 EUR
d)
Aggregated price
Aggregated volume
27.70 EUR
684,937.90 EUR
e)
Date of the transaction
27.06.2022 UTC+2
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
(end)
emitter: Vantage Towers AG
address: Prinzenallee 11-13, 40549 Düsseldorf
country: Germany
contact person: Juliane Thon
phone: +49 211 61712410
e-mail: corporate@vantagetowers.com
website: www.vantagetowers.com
ISIN(s): DE000A3H3LL2 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220630025 ]