    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
06:41 2022-06-30 am EDT
26.45 EUR   -0.41%
06:23aPTA-DD : Vantage Towers AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
06/29VANTAGE TOWERS : JP Morgan lowers to Sell rating
MD
06/23VANTAGE TOWERS : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Morgan Stanley
MD
PTA-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
PTA-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Released : 30.06.2022 12:14

PTA-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Dusseldorf (pta025/30.06.2022/12:14) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Vivek Badrinath
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Vantage Towers AG
b) LEI 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE000A3H3LL2
b) Nature of the transaction Another
Allocation from a share based incentive program after expiry of the vesting
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
27.70 EUR 684,937.90 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
27.70 EUR 684,937.90 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 27.06.2022 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

(end)

emitter: Vantage Towers AG

address: Prinzenallee 11-13, 40549 Düsseldorf

country: Germany

contact person: Juliane Thon

phone: +49 211 61712410

e-mail: corporate@vantagetowers.com

website: www.vantagetowers.com

ISIN(s): DE000A3H3LL2 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20220630025 ]


Disclaimer

Vantage Towers AG published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
