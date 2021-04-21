Log in
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 03:08:33 pm
24.385 EUR   -0.06%
VANTAGE TOWERS  : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
PRESS RELEASE  : Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DJ
MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE : Stabilisation Notice
EQ
VANTAGE TOWERS : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating

04/21/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating. The target price remains set at EUR 29.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 969 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 103 M 2 530 M 2 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 12 341 M 14 851 M 14 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,00 €
Last Close Price 24,40 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johan Wibergh Member-Supervisory Board
Rosemary E. S. Martin Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG0.00%14 858
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%26 078
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.84%3 939
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED4.39%3 239
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.19.97%2 774
HELIOS TOWERS PLC9.80%2 338
