  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vantage Towers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:28:20 2023-02-06 am EST
34.05 EUR   +0.44%
05:21aVantage Towers Ag : Chief Executive Officer Vivek Badrinath will not seek further term of office at Vantage Towers AG
EQ
02/01VANTAGE TOWERS : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/01Vantage Towers : Earnings Document
PU
Vantage Towers AG: Chief Executive Officer Vivek Badrinath will not seek further term of office at Vantage Towers AG

02/06/2023 | 05:21am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vantage Towers AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Vantage Towers AG: Chief Executive Officer Vivek Badrinath will not seek further term of office at Vantage Towers AG

06-Feb-2023 / 11:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 6 February 2023

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Management Board of Vantage Towers AG (“Vantage Towers” or the “Company”) (ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2), Vivek Badrinath, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vantage Towers that for personal reasons he does not wish to renew his contract beyond the current term that runs until the end of the year 2023. Mr Badrinath is also willing to agree on a hand-over of his duties at an earlier point in time if considered beneficial by the Supervisory Board for the succession process.

The Supervisory Board will now, together with its Nomination Committee, start a search for a successor. Together with the Supervisory Board, Vivek Badrinath will ensure an orderly transition and retire from the Management Board of Vantage Towers no later than end of 31 December 2023 or at an earlier date, should this be agreed. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board wishes to thank Vivek Badrinath for his outstanding leadership and contribution during the creation of Vantage Towers, the Company’s Initial Public Offering and subsequent successful commercial development.


Contact:
Lie-Tin Wu
LieTin.Wu@vantagetowers.com
Head of Investor Relations
Vantage Towers AG

06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: lietin.wu@vantagetowers.com
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2
WKN: A3H3LL
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX, FTSE Global Equities Mid-Cap, STOXX Europe 600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552447

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552447  06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
