Vantage Towers : Advent Technologies & Vantage Towers Greece announce Proof of Concept project to replace Diesel Generators with Fuel Cells

Press Release

Advent Technologies & Vantage Towers Greece announce Proof of Concept project to replace Diesel Generators with Fuel Cells operating on Biomethanol aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Athens, 19 December 2022 - Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, today launched a proof of concept ("PoC") project with Vantage Towers Greece ("Vantage Towers") to replace diesel generators with fuel cells. Vantage Towers Greece is the largest and only independent tower infrastructure company in Greece, operating more than 5,250 towers for Vodafone Greece and Wind Hellas. By replacing diesel generators with fuel cells at non-permanent sites that are not connected to the power grid, they can be supplied with electricity even more environmentally friendly.

Under the PoC, Vantage Towers Greece, a subsidiary of Vantage Towers Group, one of Europe's leading tower companies, will explore the applicability of Advent's Serene biomethanol-powered fuel cell systems as back-up and primary power sources for its telecom towers. This new collaboration is particularly aligned with the overall strategy of Vantage Towers, which aims to drive sustainable digitalization in Europe by reducing carbon emissions across their network by using clean energy solutions. Following the successful completion of the PoC project in Greece, Advent and Vantage Towers could consider wider deployments.

Liquid biomethanol as a carrier of hydrogen allows for easier transportation, logistics and storage compared with hydrogen gas, and enhances the safety of operations by simultaneously achieving more than 80% CO2 emissions reduction compared to diesel generators. Key advantages of using Advent's methanol-powered fuel cells include:

Significantly less CO2 emissions and noise compared to conventional generator units

No NOx or SOx emissions

Small footprint

Long operating lifetime

Low service and maintenance fees

In addition, Advent fuel cells can operate across a range of conditions, such as weather, ambient temperatures from as low as -20°C and up to +50°C, and work in humid and polluted environments. Advent has already installed approximately 500 methanol-powered Serene fuel cell systems in the Asian market, primarily used as back-up and primary power source for the telecommunications sector.

Athanasios Exarchos, Chairman & Managing Director of Vantage Towers Greece, stated: "Operating more than 5,250 towers in Greece and constantly expanding our presence, at Vantage Towers we work every day to connect people, businesses, and devices in Greek cities, islands and rural areas, making a significant contribution to a better-connectedEurope. Vantage Towers is highly interested in using fuel cells to drive carbon emissions reductions in the European telecom sector as back-upand primary power source. We look forward to the successful completion of this PoC project and the continuation of our collaboration with Advent, as it will further enhance the Group's goal to continue supporting partners through technological innovation in decarbonization and achieving their climate goals."

C2 General