Vantage Towers : Q1 revenue in line, confirms guidance

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Vantage Towers, the
telecoms towers business spun off and floated by Britain's
Vodafone, on Thursday reported growth in first-quarter
revenue that was in line with expectations and confirmed its
outlook.
Revenue in the fiscal first quarter was up 2.1% to 246
million euros ($290 million), exactly matching the median
forecast from analysts tracked by data provider Refinitiv. The
company gave no profit figure.
Vantage reaffirmed guidance that revenue would reach 995
million to 1.01 billion euros in its fiscal year to March 2022,
with margins stable and free cash flow of 390-400 million euros.
Shares in Vantage Towers have risen by 25% since its initial
public offering in March - Germany's largest stock market
listing since 2018 - putting a value on the business of $17.8
billion.
($1 = 0.8480 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine
Editing by Riham Alousaa)