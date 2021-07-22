Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Vantage Towers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/22 02:28:55 am
30.07 EUR   +1.04%
02:09aVANTAGE TOWERS : Q1 revenue in line, confirms guidance
RE
07/01Europe feasts on 'sublime' IPO bonanza in 2021. Is it getting bloated?
RE
06/29Acciona targets valuation of $10.5 bln for its energy unit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vantage Towers : Q1 revenue in line, confirms guidance

07/22/2021 | 02:09am EDT
BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Vantage Towers, the telecoms towers business spun off and floated by Britain's Vodafone, on Thursday reported growth in first-quarter revenue that was in line with expectations and confirmed its outlook.

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter was up 2.1% to 246 million euros ($290 million), exactly matching the median forecast from analysts tracked by data provider Refinitiv. The company gave no profit figure.

Vantage reaffirmed guidance that revenue would reach 995 million to 1.01 billion euros in its fiscal year to March 2022, with margins stable and free cash flow of 390-400 million euros.

Shares in Vantage Towers have risen by 25% since its initial public offering in March - Germany's largest stock market listing since 2018 - putting a value on the business of $17.8 billion. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VANTAGE TOWERS AG 1.61% 30.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.55% 115.34 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 014 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2022 374 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2022 2 842 M 3 352 M 3 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,2x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 15 052 M 17 761 M 17 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart VANTAGE TOWERS AG
Duration : Period :
Vantage Towers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,76 €
Average target price 30,63 €
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Pinar Yemez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG0.00%16 666
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-8.77%24 491
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.68%3 488
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED5.56%3 186
HELIOS TOWERS PLC1.18%2 422
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.96%2 389