Vantage Towers agrees to terminate the Shareholders Agreement in relation to Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A (“INWIT”)

Düsseldorf, 1 August 2022



On November 19, 2020, Central Tower Holding Company (“CTHC”), a fully owned subsidiary of Vantage Towers AG (“Vantage Towers”), acceded to the shareholders agreement between Telecom Italia S.p.A. (“TIM”), Daphne 3 S.p.A. (“Daphne 3”) and Vodafone Europe B.V in relation to INWIT (the “INWIT Shareholders Agreement”). The INWIT Shareholders Agreement (valid until 25 March 2023) was entered into pursuant to the merger of Vodafone Italy’s Passive Infrastructure into INWIT, which became effective on March 31, 2020.



Following TIM’s decision to sell its controlling stake in Daphne 3 (a company holding 30.2% of INWIT's share capital), signed on 14 April 2022, Vantage Towers has agreed to terminate, effective prior to the closing of the sale of TIM’s stake in Daphne 3 and, in any case, no later than 31 August 2022, the INWIT Shareholders Agreement. Vantage Towers maintains a 33.2% shareholding in INWIT’s share capital through its fully owned subsidiary CTHC. The bylaws of INWIT and associated rights of Vantage Towers remain unchanged.

