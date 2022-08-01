Log in
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:05 2022-08-01 pm EDT
28.73 EUR   -0.03%
Vantage Towers agrees to terminate the Shareholders Agreement in relation to Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A ("INWIT")
EQ
07/28Italy's INWIT ups 2023 guidance as contracts track inflation
RE
07/28Italy's INWIT sticks to 2022 targets, ups 2023 guidance
RE
Vantage Towers agrees to terminate the Shareholders Agreement in relation to Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A ("INWIT")

08/01/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
DGAP-News: Vantage Towers AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Vantage Towers agrees to terminate the Shareholders Agreement in relation to Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A (“INWIT”)

01.08.2022 / 18:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vantage Towers agrees to terminate the Shareholders Agreement in relation to Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A (“INWIT”)

Düsseldorf, 1 August 2022

On November 19, 2020, Central Tower Holding Company (“CTHC”), a fully owned subsidiary of Vantage Towers AG (“Vantage Towers”), acceded to the shareholders agreement between Telecom Italia S.p.A. (“TIM”), Daphne 3 S.p.A. (“Daphne 3”) and Vodafone Europe B.V in relation to INWIT (the “INWIT Shareholders Agreement”). The INWIT Shareholders Agreement (valid until 25 March 2023) was entered into pursuant to the merger of Vodafone Italy’s Passive Infrastructure into INWIT, which became effective on March 31, 2020.

Following TIM’s decision to sell its controlling stake in Daphne 3 (a company holding 30.2% of INWIT's share capital), signed on 14 April 2022, Vantage Towers has agreed to terminate, effective prior to the closing of the sale of TIM’s stake in Daphne 3 and, in any case, no later than 31 August 2022, the INWIT Shareholders Agreement. Vantage Towers maintains a 33.2% shareholding in INWIT’s share capital through its fully owned subsidiary CTHC. The bylaws of INWIT and associated rights of Vantage Towers remain unchanged.

01.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: info@vantagetowers.com
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2
WKN: A3H3LL
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1410757

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410757  01.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
