Vantage Towers : announce Q3 FY22 Trading Update results

Vantage Towers AG: Q3 FY22 Quarterly Statement 1 February 2022 Vantage Towers: delivering tenancy acceleration in Q3 and signing a landmark agreement for organic growth in our largest market Commercialisation of our business continues successfully

Signed a landmark agreement with 1&1 in Germany for at least 3,800 and potentially up to 5,000 existing sites throughout Germany for the next 20 years Significant tenancy growth with around 600 1 new tenancies in Q3 FY22 resulting in a tenancy ratio of 1.43x (Q3 FY21PF: 1.39x), continuing the progress towards our medium-term target of >1.5x

Our Ground Lease Buyout Programme ("GLBO") continues to accelerate with more than 360 signed contracts in Spain and Germany and over 100 signed contracts in Other European Markets since inception; and 390 commitments in the pipeline across our footprint

Macro site new build ramp up further progressed in Q3 FY22 with ~130 built-to-suit (BTS) compared to 100 in Q1 and 90 in Q2. The execution timing of our BTS programme is currently being impacted mainly by supply chain challenges and will require continued management. The overall planned delivery of the 7,100 sites (BTS) until end of FY26 remains unchanged

Group Revenue (ex. pass through) of €252m in Q3 FY22, implying a 4.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to Q3 FY21 PF of €241m

year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to Q3 FY21 PF of €241m FY22 guidance unchanged: Revenue €995-€1,010m, EBITDAaL margin broadly stable and Recurring Free Cash Flow (RFCF) of €405m - €415m Performance summary Q3 Q3 YoY Movement FY21PF FY22 (unaudited) (unaudited) Macro sites 45.7k 45.7k - Tenancy ratio 1.39x 1.43x 0.04x Group Revenue ex. pass through (€m) 241 252 4.4% 9M 9M YoY Movement FY21PF FY22 (unaudited) (unaudited) Group Revenue ex. pass through (€m) 723 746 3.1% Vivek Badrinath, CEO of Vantage Towers AG, commented: Q3 was an exciting quarter for Vantage Towers. We delivered more tenancies in Q3 than in the previous two quarters, and the new partnership with 1&1 is an important milestone for organic growth in our largest market. We're delighted to be supporting 1&1's fast roll-out of 5G in Germany, to be signing more other than mobile network operator contracts and being a key player in the sustainable digital transformation of Europe. Across our footprint, the commercialisation of our business further progresses lifting our tenancy ratio and revenue visibility in the medium-term. For more information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations www.vantagetowers.com/investors www.vantagetowers.com/media ir@vantagetowers.com media@vantagetowers.com 1 Tenancy net additions from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021. 1

Commercial update Continued commercial momentum across the business Fully owned segments Other European 31 December 2021 DE ES GR Markets Consolidated Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 FY21PF FY22 FY21PF FY22 FY21PF FY22 FY21PF FY22 FY21PF FY22 Macro sites 19.4k 19.4k 8.8k 8.6k 4.8k 4.8k 12.7k 12.8k 45.7k 45.7k Tenancy ratio 1.21x 1.22x 1.68x 1.77x 1.64x 1.68x 1.38x 1.42x 1.39x 1.43x Market position2 #2 #2 #2 #2 #1 #1 #2 #2 Due to rounding, the macro site breakdown may not cast; the decrease in number of sites is mainly driven by the decommissioning of sites in connection with our active sharing agreement in Spain. Our latest achievements underpin our ambition of "becoming a 5G superhost in Europe" and demonstrate our ability to attract new MNO and non-MNO customers across our markets. In particular, in the third quarter, we signed a landmark agreement with 1&1 in Germany that underpins our confidence to deliver at the upper end of our medium- term targets. Commercial highlights include: Powering Europe's digital transformation: Vantage Towers' consolidated portfolio remained broadly stable at 45.7k macro sites across the 8 European markets. The increase in new built sites (BTS) was offset by the previously communicated decommissioning of sites, in particular driven by our active sharing agreement in Spain and other European markets, creating efficiencies in our network. Whilst the BTS programme accelerated in Q3, the macro site build year-to-date has been challenged mainly by supply chain issues. We expect these challenges to persist beyond Q4 FY22 into FY23 and will require continued management. However, our guidance for FY22 is unchanged and the overall planned delivery of 7,100 sites (BTS) until end of FY26 remains unchanged.

Long-term partnership for growth in our largest market: In Germany, we signed a landmark agreement launching a long-term partnership with 1&1 for the provision of passive infrastructure to build Germany's fourth mobile network. Vantage Towers will provide 1&1 at least 3,800 and potentially up to 5,000 existing sites throughout Germany for the next 20 years. The first sites will be provided this year with the aim of delivering at least 3,800 sites by the end of calendar year 2025. The contract has a first term until the end of 2040, with the option for 1&1 to extend until 2060.

partnership for growth in our largest market: In Germany, we signed a landmark agreement launching a long-term partnership with 1&1 for the provision of passive infrastructure to build Germany's fourth mobile network. Vantage Towers will provide 1&1 at least 3,800 and potentially up to 5,000 existing sites throughout Germany for the next 20 years. The first sites will be provided this year with the aim of delivering at least 3,800 sites by the end of calendar year 2025. The contract has a first term until the end of 2040, with the option for 1&1 to extend until 2060. Efficiency programme: Our programme to optimise ground leases through buyouts or renegotiations (GLBO) is showing continued progress with the following milestones achieved since inception:

~360 agreements commercially agreed or signed in Spain Germany is accelerating with ~235 contracts agreed or signed Promising initial results in other European markets with ~255 agreements

Continued commercial momentum: in Q3 FY22 we delivered more tenancy growth than in the previous two quarters with around 600 3 tenancy additions, of which more than 570 were non-Vodafone and more than c. 280 non-committed 4 . As a result, in 9M FY22, we added net c. 1,170 5 tenancy additions, of which more than 660 were non-committed gross additions, taking our overall tenancy ratio to 1.43x, underlining the success of the commercialisation of our business.

Enabling future-proof 5G indoor coverage solutions: We remain focused on our goal of becoming Europe's 5G super host. In addition to the Pick Arena, which we announced in the H1 release, we constructed the indoor DAS antenna systems of the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary. Both stadiums are official venues for the 2022 Men's European Handball Championships.

future-proof 5G indoor coverage solutions: We remain focused on our goal of becoming Europe's 5G super host. In addition to the Pick Arena, which we announced in the H1 release, we constructed the indoor DAS antenna systems of the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary. Both stadiums are official venues for the 2022 Men's European Handball Championships. Diversifying our portfolio across Europe: We signed a partnership agreement with Signify, a world leader in lighting, to develop a collaborative model for converting outdoor lighting as a wireless communication and citizen service platform across our 8 markets. In December 2021, we started a pilot project in Spain, where eleven smart light poles will be deployed around the university and governmental area of the city Cartagena. 2 Estimated based on total number of macro sites compared to other market participants. 3 Tenancy net additions from 1 October to 31 December 2021. 4 Non-committed refers to tenancies that were not already committed in November 2020 at the Capital Markets Day. 5 Tenancy net additions from 1 April to 31 December 2021. 2

Accelerating Europe's digital transformation: We have good momentum in IoT and continued promising engagements. In Hungary, we signed a new agreement with the Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWan) operator, LiteNet, which will bring 130 new tenancies by the end of FY22. Moreover, in Germany, we signed a new MSA with 450 Connect that will support the digitisation of the German energy and water industry, as well as other critical infrastructures with 4G/5G technology and add 150 tenancies over the next three years. Furthermore, in the Czech Republic, we signed a framework contract with Miracle Networks that will bring 100 tenancies in the next three years.

Exploring greener solutions for powering our towers: We agreed a strategic partnership with Berlin-based wind energy start-up MOWEA. Together, we will join forces to develop green energy solutions by installing around 752 micro wind turbines on 52 of Vantage Towers' towers in Germany. Summary Financial performance Revenue performance on track Total Revenue Breakdown Q3 Q3 YoY (%) 9M 9M FY21PF FY22 FY21PF FY22 YoY (%) in €m (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Macro site revenue 225 231 2.7% 675 687 1.8% Other rental revenue 11 9 n.m. 31 31 2.2% Energy and other revenue 6 12 n.m. 17 27 57.4% Revenue (ex. pass through) 241 252 4.4% 723 746 3.1% Capex recharge revenue 2 3 n.m. 2 8 n.m. Revenue 243 255 4.8% 725 754 4.0% Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided Revenue development accelerated in the third quarter, generating a total revenue (ex. pass through) of €252m. The respective increase of 4.4% was mainly driven by Macro site revenue and Energy and other revenue. Macro site revenue grew 2.7% YoY in the third quarter coming from increased tenancies and our contractual inflation escalators. Moreover, the non-Vodafone revenue of €43m in Q3 FY22 saw an increase of 9.6% YoY. In 9M FY22, Macro site revenue grew 1.8% YoY to €687m primarily driven by a 6.0% YoY increase in non-Vodafone revenue, which totalled €125m. Energy and other revenue grew by more than 57.4% from €17m to €27m, which was mainly driven by other chargeable services to MNOs and some increase in energy prices. Segmental Revenues (ex. pass Q3 Q3 YoY (%) 9M 9M FY21PF FY22 FY21PF FY22 YoY (%) through) in €m (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Germany 118 122 3.0% 356 362 1.6% Spain 42 44 4.3% 121 127 4.8% Greece 31 34 8.3% 94 99 5.1% Other European Markets 50 53 5.3% 151 157 4.0% Consolidated (ex. pass through) 241 252 4.4% 723 746 3.1% Germany, our largest segment, grew 3.0% YoY in Q3 FY22, mainly driven by non-Vodafone revenue and other than MNO (OTMO) contracts. In our second largest market Spain, revenue compared to the prior year increased by 4.3% during the third quarter driven by the active sharing agreement and tenancy growth. Greece showed the strongest growth across the markets in Q3 FY22 with revenue growing 8.3% YoY to €34m. This positive development was mainly driven by tenancy growth and increased service revenue chargeable to MNOs. The Other European Markets generated a total revenue of €53m in the third quarter, increasing by 5.3% YoY. 3

Vantage Towers co-controlled joint ventures The Group's co-controlled joint ventures and joint operations include INWIT (33.2%) and Cornerstone (50%). The financial performance of our equity investments in INWIT and Cornerstone are in line with expectations. INWIT delivered an increase for each of the main financial metrics compared to the prior year, with revenue growth accelerating in the third quarter of 2021 and tenancies growing by 10%. INWIT delivered total revenue6 of €198m for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021 and €581m for the first nine months of the year. Revenue growth came from the progressive impact of new tenancies contracted in previous quarters. Cornerstone delivered a Q3 total revenue7 of €114m8 and a 9M revenue of €339m for the period ended 31 December 2021. The revenue growth was driven by an increase in macro sites of 263. Our Guidance We confirm our outlook for FY22 as well as our medium-term targets Our FY22 group outlook remains unchanged. Measure FY22 guidance Medium-term Targets 9 Tenancy Ratio for Consolidated Vantage Towers Group Revenue (ex. pass through) Adj. EBITDAaL Recurring free cash flow (RFCF) Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDAaL Net Financial Debt - €995-€1,010m EBITDAaL margin broadly stable with FY21PF10 €405-€415m - - >1.50x Mid-single digit CAGR High 50s percentage margin (based on Revenue ex. pass through) Mid to high single digit CAGR Flexibility to exceed for growth investment €1bn leverage capacity For FY22, we expect revenue (ex. pass through revenues) of €995 to €1,010m, delivering mid-single digit revenue growth, in line with our medium-term targets. Our FY22 group revenue growth is expected to generate a broadly stable EBITDAaL margin with FY21PF10. The Group's expectation to achieve an adjusted EBITDAaL margin in the medium-term of high fifties per cent through operating leverage and optimisation initiatives remains unchanged. As stated before, these initiatives are expected to have an increasing effect over time, but limited impact in FY22. Furthermore, we expect recurring Free Cash Flow (RFCF) to be in the range of €405-€415m in FY22. In the medium- term, we expect that the Group's RFCF growth rate will be mid-tohigh-single-digit. As previously stated, the agreement with 1&1 underpins our confidence to deliver at the upper end of our medium- term targets. In particular, our mid-term tenancy ratio target of >1.5x is now highly secured as a result of the additional 3,800 tenancies contracted with 1&1, delivering increased revenue growth visibility for the Group. 6 INWIT results are the INWIT Q3 FY21 results that have been extracted from the INWIT Q3 FY21 Financial Results Press Release available at https://www.inwit.it/en/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/3q21-financial-results/ 7 Cornerstone total revenue includes a pass through revenue of €79.1m in total, which consists of recovery of business rates passed through to the tenants and capital expenditure recharges. 8 An average GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.16937 used for the period of 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2021. 9 Medium-term targets of the consolidated group excluding the UK and Italy. 10 EBITDAaL margin in FY21PF was 54%. See preliminary results announcement: https://www.vantagetowers.com/sites/tower-co-v2/files/2021-05/fy21-vantage- towers-preliminary-results-announcement-english.pdf. 4