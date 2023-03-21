Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vantage Towers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:06:52 2023-03-21 am EDT
33.42 EUR    0.00%
03:11aVantage Towers to Delist After Takeover
DJ
02:13aVantage Towers to Delist from Frankfurt Bourse Amid Oak Holdings Takeover
MT
03/20Vantage Towers Ag : Conclusion of a delisting agreement between Vantage Towers AG and Oak Holdings GmbH
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Vantage Towers to Delist After Takeover

03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Vantage Towers AG said Tuesday that it will apply for a delisting of its shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as a takeover offer by Oak Holdings GmbH launched in November is due to be completed Wednesday.

Oak Holdings is a joint venture formed by Vantage shareholder Vodafone Group PLC and a consortium of KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners LLC.

Vantage said it has entered into a delisting agreement with Oak under which outstanding shareholders in the German telecommunications-infrastructure company will be offered 32 euros ($34.31) a share, valuing the target at EUR16.2 billion.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 0310ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.33% 48.6 Delayed Quote.4.70%
VANTAGE TOWERS AG 0.00% 33.42 Delayed Quote.4.44%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.32% 92.47 Delayed Quote.9.77%
Analyst Recommendations on VANTAGE TOWERS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 1 079 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net income 2023 391 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2023 1 923 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 16 903 M 18 107 M 18 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,4x
EV / Sales 2024 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart VANTAGE TOWERS AG
Duration : Period :
Vantage Towers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,42 €
Average target price 30,83 €
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Pinar Yemez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG4.44%18 107
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED15.48%21 751
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED31.23%3 300
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.1.61%2 800
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.18%2 245
RUNJIAN CO., LTD.19.66%1 632