Vantage Towers to Delist After Takeover

By Adria Calatayud

Vantage Towers AG said Tuesday that it will apply for a delisting of its shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as a takeover offer by Oak Holdings GmbH launched in November is due to be completed Wednesday.

Oak Holdings is a joint venture formed by Vantage shareholder Vodafone Group PLC and a consortium of KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners LLC.

Vantage said it has entered into a delisting agreement with Oak under which outstanding shareholders in the German telecommunications-infrastructure company will be offered 32 euros ($34.31) a share, valuing the target at EUR16.2 billion.

