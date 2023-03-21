Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vantage Towers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTWR   DE000A3H3LL2

VANTAGE TOWERS AG

(VTWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:56:04 2023-03-21 am EDT
33.05 EUR   -1.11%
05:24aVantage Towers to delist Frankfurt shares from Wednesday
AN
03:11aVantage Towers to Delist After Takeover
DJ
02:13aVantage Towers to Delist from Frankfurt Bourse Amid Oak Holdings Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vantage Towers to delist Frankfurt shares from Wednesday

03/21/2023 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Vantage Towers on Tuesday said it plans to delist its shares, as the voluntary takeover by Oak Holdings GmbH takes effect.

The Dusseldorf, Germany-based, Europe-focused mobile tower company said it has signed a delisting agreement with Oak Holdings, meaning its shares will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and other comparable markets abroad on Wednesday.

They will also be delisted from Germany's Freiverkehr, or open market.

This follows the satisfaction of all conditions needed for the takeover last Thursday. Completion of the takeover is expected on Wednesday, along with the joint venture between Vodafone GmbH and Oak Consortium GmbH.

Back in December, Vantage had recommended the EUR32.00 per share offer from Oak Holdings to its shareholders.

Shares in Vantage Towers were down 1.4% to EUR32.84 each in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VANTAGE TOWERS AG 0.00% 33.42 Delayed Quote.4.44%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.94% 91.565 Delayed Quote.9.77%
All news about VANTAGE TOWERS AG
05:24aVantage Towers to delist Frankfurt shares from Wednesday
AN
03:11aVantage Towers to Delist After Takeover
DJ
02:13aVantage Towers to Delist from Frankfurt Bourse Amid Oak Holdings Takeover
MT
03/20Vantage Towers Ag : Conclusion of a delisting agreement between Vantage Towers AG and Oak ..
EQ
03/20Wpüg : Tender Offer / Target company: Vantage Towers AG; Bidder: Oak Holdings GmbH
EQ
03/17Dd : Vantage Towers AG: Christian Sommer, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the cont..
EQ
03/17Dd : Vantage Towers AG: Thomas Reisten, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context..
EQ
03/17Dd : Vantage Towers AG: Vivek Badrinath, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the contex..
EQ
02/24Dispute over new mobile network: 1&1 complains about Vod..
DP
02/24Dispute over 1&1 network: Vodafone rejects accusation of obstru..
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VANTAGE TOWERS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 079 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net income 2023 391 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2023 1 923 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 16 903 M 18 107 M 18 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,4x
EV / Sales 2024 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart VANTAGE TOWERS AG
Duration : Period :
Vantage Towers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,42 €
Average target price 30,83 €
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Badrinath Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Reisten Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Pinar Yemez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTAGE TOWERS AG4.44%18 107
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED15.48%21 751
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED31.23%3 300
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.1.61%2 800
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.18%2 245
RUNJIAN CO., LTD.19.66%1 632