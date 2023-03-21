Vantage Towers to delist Frankfurt shares from Wednesday

(Alliance News) - Vantage Towers on Tuesday said it plans to delist its shares, as the voluntary takeover by Oak Holdings GmbH takes effect.

The Dusseldorf, Germany-based, Europe-focused mobile tower company said it has signed a delisting agreement with Oak Holdings, meaning its shares will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and other comparable markets abroad on Wednesday.

They will also be delisted from Germany's Freiverkehr, or open market.

This follows the satisfaction of all conditions needed for the takeover last Thursday. Completion of the takeover is expected on Wednesday, along with the joint venture between Vodafone GmbH and Oak Consortium GmbH.

Back in December, Vantage had recommended the EUR32.00 per share offer from Oak Holdings to its shareholders.

Shares in Vantage Towers were down 1.4% to EUR32.84 each in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

