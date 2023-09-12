News Release

Stadtwerke München rely on infrastructure from Vantage Towers

Framework agreement for IoT network (Long Range WAN) signed

Implementation of a LoRaWAN network for IoT applications

Cooperation drives digitalisation of the energy sector

Düsseldorf, 12 September 2023 - Vantage Towers, a leading tower company in Europe, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the energy utility Stadtwerke München (SWM). The framework agreement includes the use of the Vantage Towers infrastructure by SWM and extends over a period of at least five years.

SWM has now completed the expansion of its Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) in Munich. LoRaWAN enables the transmission of data over long distances with low energy consumption. It opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including smart cities, industrial automation, environmental monitoring and much more. LoRaWAN is therefore also suitable for companies in the energy and water industries. Under a site agreement, Vantage Towers is providing Stadtwerke München with its tower infrastructure for the installation of the antennas required for the LoRaWAN expansion. The approval for the joint use of the Vantage Towers infrastructure was previously granted to Stadtwerke München by the Federal Network Agency.

As part of the agreed cooperation, Vantage Towers also allows Stadtwerke München to use their sites for the expansion of the internal radio network. This is used for internal communication, e.g. in the areas of energy generation, water production and mobility.

Badiaa Bazarbacha, Executive Head of Sales at Vantage Towers: "Strong andfail-safesupply networks form the basis for the future viability of our business location and are more important than ever before. I am all the more pleased that we are making an important contribution to supply security in Germany through our partnership with Stadtwerke München and the provision of ourfirst-classinfrastructure."

Jörg Ochs, Head of IT at Stadtwerke München: "With our LoRaWAN network, we are setting the course for sustainable digitalisation and thus promoting the success of the energy and transport transition in Germany. By using the excellent infrastructure of Vantage Towers, we were able to roll out our LoRaWAN network quickly and easily and use new locations for our internal radio network."

