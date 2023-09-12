News Release
Stadtwerke München rely on infrastructure from Vantage Towers
- Framework agreement for IoT network (Long Range WAN) signed
- Implementation of a LoRaWAN network for IoT applications
- Cooperation drives digitalisation of the energy sector
Düsseldorf, 12 September 2023 - Vantage Towers, a leading tower company in Europe, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the energy utility Stadtwerke München (SWM). The framework agreement includes the use of the Vantage Towers infrastructure by SWM and extends over a period of at least five years.
SWM has now completed the expansion of its Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) in Munich. LoRaWAN enables the transmission of data over long distances with low energy consumption. It opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including smart cities, industrial automation, environmental monitoring and much more. LoRaWAN is therefore also suitable for companies in the energy and water industries. Under a site agreement, Vantage Towers is providing Stadtwerke München with its tower infrastructure for the installation of the antennas required for the LoRaWAN expansion. The approval for the joint use of the Vantage Towers infrastructure was previously granted to Stadtwerke München by the Federal Network Agency.
As part of the agreed cooperation, Vantage Towers also allows Stadtwerke München to use their sites for the expansion of the internal radio network. This is used for internal communication, e.g. in the areas of energy generation, water production and mobility.
Badiaa Bazarbacha, Executive Head of Sales at Vantage Towers: "Strong andfail-safesupply networks form the basis for the future viability of our business location and are more important than ever before. I am all the more pleased that we are making an important contribution to supply security in Germany through our partnership with Stadtwerke München and the provision of ourfirst-classinfrastructure."
Jörg Ochs, Head of IT at Stadtwerke München: "With our LoRaWAN network, we are setting the course for sustainable digitalisation and thus promoting the success of the energy and transport transition in Germany. By using the excellent infrastructure of Vantage Towers, we were able to roll out our LoRaWAN network quickly and easily and use new locations for our internal radio network."
About Stadtwerke München
As the municipal energy expert of the state capital Munich, SWM is one of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in Germany. They supply the city with energy (electricity, natural gas, district heating, district cooling) and spring-fresh drinking water in a safe and climate- friendly way. They also operate 18 indoor and summer swimming pools. Its transport subsidiary MVG is responsible for environmentally and urbanly compatible mobility with the underground, bus and tram as well as with new innovative mobility solutions.
SWM invests, among other things, in the further expansion of renewable energy generation, in modern communication technologies and in the electrification of individual transport. In cooperation with strong partners, they continue to develop proven concepts and drive innovations and digitalisation forward. With its commitments, SWM is laying the foundations for the networked and liveable city of the future. More at www.swm.de
About Vantage Towers
Vantage Towers is a leading tower company in Europe with more than 84,000 sites in ten countries, connecting people, businesses and devices in cities and rural areas. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.
Vantage Towers' portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. By building, operating and leasing this infrastructure to MNOs or other network providers such as IoT companies or utilities, Vantage Towers is making a significant contribution to a better-connected Europe.
While already 100% of the grid electricity that Vantage Towers uses to operate its infrastructure is obtained from renewable energy sources, green energy generation is piloted directly on site with the help of solar panels and micro wind turbines, and also hydrogen solutions are under testing. This fits well into the overall strategy of the company to drive a sustainable digitalisation in Europe and to support partners through technological innovation in decarbonisation and achieving their climate goals.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.vantagetowers.com/en, follow us on Twitter at @VantageTowers or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vantagetowers.
