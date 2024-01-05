(Alliance News) - Vantea SMART Spa announced Friday that it has been accepted for regional funding in Abruzzo for the WTTM project.

The company will receive a non-repayable grant of EUR560,000 for a project whose total amount is EUR800,000.

The WTTM - Welcome To The Machine project involves the design and testing of a cybersecurity framework to be applied to companies operating in the automotive world.

Simone Veglioni, CEO of Vantea SMART, commented, "This funding, combined with that of MIMIT, announced on December 26, gives us definitive confirmation of the correctness of the strategy adopted during the previous year, which saw the company penalize investments in areas outside of IT to favor those on cybersecurity."

"The feedback we are getting from institutions and the market induces us to continue decisively on this path to lead the company to establish itself, in the medium term, as a cyber services and cyber products company. The products being developed, in addition to increasing the value of the company, bring direct and indirect income contributions. License sales, in fact, also promote the growth of services and, above all, its margins."

