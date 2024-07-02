July 02, 2024 at 02:12 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Vantea SMART Spa reported that between June 24 and June 28, it bought back 8,100 of its own shares at an average price of EUR2.05 and a total value of EUR16,575.00.

As of today, the company holds 174,802 shares, representing 1.4 percent of the share capital.

Vantea SMART closed, Monday, 1.5 percent in the red at EUR2.04 per share.

