Vantea Smart, qualification as an "issuer of widespread financial instruments"

(Alliance News) - Vantea Smart Spa on Friday disclosed that, given the evidence received in relation to the number of shareholders on the occasion of the distribution of the 2021 dividend, the conditions stipulated for meeting the requirements for qualifying as an "issuer of financial instruments that are widely circulated among the public to a significant extent" have been verified.

In particular, it is reported that the total number of shareholders, other than the company's controlling shareholders, holding a total of at least 5 percent of Vantea SMART's share capital exceeds 500.

In addition, at least two of the three limits specified by the Civil Code are exceeded.

Vantea closed Thursday's session in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR4.74 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

