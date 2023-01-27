Advanced search
    VNT   IT0005433765

VANTEA SMART S.P.A.

(VNT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:21 2023-01-26 am EST
4.740 EUR   -1.15%
02:14aVantea Smart, qualification as an "issuer of widespread financial instruments"
AN
2022Vantea SMART S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2021Vantea SMART S.p.A. acquired Esc 2 S.R.L. 2.3 million.
CI
Vantea Smart, qualification as an "issuer of widespread financial instruments"

01/27/2023 | 02:14am EST
(Alliance News) - Vantea Smart Spa on Friday disclosed that, given the evidence received in relation to the number of shareholders on the occasion of the distribution of the 2021 dividend, the conditions stipulated for meeting the requirements for qualifying as an "issuer of financial instruments that are widely circulated among the public to a significant extent" have been verified.

In particular, it is reported that the total number of shareholders, other than the company's controlling shareholders, holding a total of at least 5 percent of Vantea SMART's share capital exceeds 500.

In addition, at least two of the three limits specified by the Civil Code are exceeded.

Vantea closed Thursday's session in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR4.74 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 55,0 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net income 2022 1,90 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2022 6,45 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,7 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 17,8%
Vantea SMART S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VANTEA SMART S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,74 €
Average target price 10,00 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
Managers and Directors
Simone Veglioni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lara Lindozzi CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Giovanni Castellaneta Independent Director
Paola Lepre Director & Head-Delivery
Michele Santoro Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTEA SMART S.P.A.14.77%64
ACCENTURE PLC2.37%172 020
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.31%153 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.57%127 265
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.54%94 487
INFOSYS LIMITED2.31%78 187