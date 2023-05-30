Advanced search
    VANTI   FR0013505062

VANTIVA

(VANTI)
2023-05-30
0.1880 EUR   -0.53%
Vantiva - Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting June 20, 2023
GL
05/08Vantiva S.A. Appoints Katleen Vandeweyer as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
05/04May 4, 2023 - Co-option of Katleen Vandeweyer as new independent board member
GL
Vantiva - Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting June 20, 2023

05/30/2023 | 06:07am EDT
Press Release    

Conditions of availability of information prepared
in connection with the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
to be held June 20, 2023

Paris, May 30, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY),

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.,
Espace Van Gogh58 Quai de la Rapée – 75012 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 15, 2023 and a Notice of Meeting will be published in the journal of legal notices actu-juridique.fr, on June 2, 2023.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

  • any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);

  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.vantiva.com.

About VANTIVA

Pushing the Edge

VANTIVA shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).

VANTIVA, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. VANTIVA has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, VANTIVA is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

VANTIVA is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow VANTIVA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations                                        Image 7 for Vantiva – Corporate
press.relations@vantiva.net                                vantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations                                Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva – Product and Solutions

vantiva.investor.relations@vantiva.net                         vantiva@thatcherandco.com

 

Attachment


