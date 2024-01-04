Vantiva: South African authorities give go-ahead for acquisition

Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has announced that it has received approval from the South African authorities to proceed with the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks business.



With this approval, the company has cleared all conditions related to the competition authorities and has reached a new milestone in the acquisition process. The final signature of the transaction is expected to take place in January 2024.



According to the company, this acquisition would 'considerably broaden Vantiva's customer portfolio, increase its presence in strategic geographical areas and strengthen the company's innovation capabilities'.



