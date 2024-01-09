Vantiva completes acquisition of CommScope Home Networks

Vantiva announced today that it has completed the acquisition of CommScope Home Networks, another connected home specialist.



According to Vantiva, this operation should improve the group's profitability, considerably broaden its customer portfolio and consolidate its capacity for innovation, thereby strengthening Vantiva's presence in the global home equipment market (CPE).



' This acquisition is a key step in the Group's development. [...] The integration of the Home Networks division will also benefit our customers by accelerating our innovations, increasing our supply and service capacity, and enabling us to serve new geographies', says Luis Martinez-Amago, Vantiva's Managing Director.



