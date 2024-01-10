Vantiva: completion of a reserved capital increase

Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) announces the completion of a reserved capital increase of nearly 87.6 million euros, paid up by debt set-off, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right in favor of CommScope.



This operation involves the issue of 134,704.669 new shares at a unit price of 0.65 euro, equivalent to existing shares, which should be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on January 11.



Following this operation, which was carried out in accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting on December 19, Vantiva's share capital now comprises 490,136,411 shares listed on Euronext Paris.



