Vantiva: completion of a reserved capital increase
This operation involves the issue of 134,704.669 new shares at a unit price of 0.65 euro, equivalent to existing shares, which should be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on January 11.
Following this operation, which was carried out in accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting on December 19, Vantiva's share capital now comprises 490,136,411 shares listed on Euronext Paris.
