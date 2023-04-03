Advanced search
03:05:12 2023-04-03
0.2200 EUR   +1.48%
Vantiva confirms its participation in the Technicolor Creative Studios' refinancing

04/03/2023 | 02:48am EDT
Press Release

Vantiva confirms its participation in the Technicolor Creative Studios’ refinancing

Paris (France), April 3, 2023 Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTCQX: TCLRY)

TCS announced the details of its refinancing in a press release issued today.

Vantiva confirms that it will participate in this plan for €10 million through a convertible bond issue with an option for an additional €10 million.

This operation has no impact on the company's guidance.

For more details on this refinancing plan, please refer to the TCS press release.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva has been recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of its operations. For more information, please visit www.vantiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Corporate press:
vantiva.press@image7.fr

  		Investor Relations Contact:
investor.relations@vantiva.net

 

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2 725 M 2 960 M 2 960 M
Net income 2022 -77,0 M -83,7 M -83,7 M
Net Debt 2022 275 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,1 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 16 676
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart VANTIVA
Duration : Period :
Vantiva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANTIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,22 €
Average target price 0,33 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Moat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Carozzi Chief Financial Officer
Anne Bouverot Chairman
Ginny Davis Chief Information & Security Officer
Tim Spence Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANTIVA5.55%84
BOLLORÉ SE9.00%18 130
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-4.71%17 217
VIVENDI SE4.33%10 411
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.6.17%6 975
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.33.19%6 794
