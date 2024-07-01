NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies. 

Kuehn Law, PLLC (PRNewsfoto/Kuehn Law, PLLC)

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) Click to Learn More

Infinera Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Nokia. Under the terms of the agreement, for each Infinera share, Infinera shareholders can choose to receive either: 1) $6.65 cash, 2) 1.7896 Nokia shares, or 3) a combination of $4.66 in cash and 0.5355 Nokia shares for each Infinera share.

  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Click to Learn More

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreed to sell to OnKure, Inc. Pre-merger Reneo shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company.

  • Vapotherm, Inc. (OTCOX: VAPO) Click to Learn More

Vapotherm, Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors, LLC for $2.18 in cash per share.

  • Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) Click to Learn More

Perficient, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII for $76.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
justin@kuehn.law
(833) 672-0814

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuehn-law-encourages-infn-rphm-vapo-and-prft-investors-to-contact-law-firm-302187084.html

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC