Vapotherm Gets FDA Approval for New Respiratory-Therapy Device

Vapotherm Inc. said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration has given regulatory clearance to the company's new respiratory-therapy device, HVT 2.0.

The device would make it easier for hospitals to give breathing therapy in more areas of the hospital, not just in intensive-care units, Vapotherm Chief Executive Joe Army said.

"We will also use this next-generation platform...to begin learning how to treat complex lung disease patients in the home," Mr. Army said.

Vapotherm said it plans to release HVT 2.0 commercially in the fourth quarter on a limited basis.

