    VAPO   US9221071072

VAPOTHERM, INC.

(VAPO)
  Report
Vapotherm Gets FDA Approval for New Respiratory-Therapy Device

08/30/2021 | 04:24am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Vapotherm Inc. said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration has given regulatory clearance to the company's new respiratory-therapy device, HVT 2.0.

The device would make it easier for hospitals to give breathing therapy in more areas of the hospital, not just in intensive-care units, Vapotherm Chief Executive Joe Army said.

"We will also use this next-generation platform...to begin learning how to treat complex lung disease patients in the home," Mr. Army said.

Vapotherm said it plans to release HVT 2.0 commercially in the fourth quarter on a limited basis.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 0624ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 88,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 86,6%
Technical analysis trends VAPOTHERM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,40 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Army President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Landry Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Liken Chairman
Richelle Helman VP-Regulatory Affairs, Research & Development
George Dungun Vice President-Science & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAPOTHERM, INC.2.01%713
DANAHER CORPORATION43.65%227 805
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.76%215 794
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.26.70%123 336
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG41.50%78 618
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION27.58%72 549