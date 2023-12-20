Vapotherm, Inc.(OTCPK:VAPO) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the care of patients of all ages suffering from the respiratory distress associated with lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, pneumonia, asthma and COVID-19. Its device solutions are focused on high velocity nasal insufflation (HVNI), which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its HVNI technology delivers heated, humidified and oxygenated air at a high velocity through a small-bore nasal interface. It has five versions of its Precision Flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic and Precision Flow Heliox. Its High Velocity Therapy systems include a capital unit, a single-use disposable and a nasal interface. Its Precision Flow Hi-VNI system offers connectivity to a hospital's nurse call system to alert the staff to disruption of the patient's respiratory support.