The inventor of the heated humidified high flow category
Instrumental in making high flow a standard respiratory support in the acute care hospital setting
1999
2003
Vapotherm Incorporated
A Category is Born
Vapotherm's technology was
Vapotherm releases first
adopted from racehorses for
commercial heated high velocity
clinical use
therapy product to market
2016
2011
Non-inferior to NIPPV
High Flow MOA
Study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows
High flow therapy
high velocity therapy to be non-inferior to
mechanisms of actions
NiPPV for primary respiratory support for
defined
neonates with RDS
2018
Mask-Free NIV
New FDA Category
Study published in Annals of Emergency
FDA clears high velocity therapy
Medicine shows high velocity therapy to be
for expanded indications of use to
non-inferior to NiPPV for adult patients in
treat respiratory distress and/or
undifferentiated respiratory failure
hypoxemia.
2020
Firstline Defense for COVID
Study published in CHEST shows the
dispersion of aerosolized particles from high velocity therapy can be mitigated with a simple surgical mask on the patient.
Vapotherm is present in over 30% of the acute care hospitals in the United States…
Vapotherm
2,000 acute care hospitals in 50 States
