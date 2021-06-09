Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vapotherm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAPO   US9221071072

VAPOTHERM, INC.

(VAPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vapotherm : to Host First Investor Day

06/09/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that its management team will be hosting their first investor day on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 beginning at 10:00AM ET.

The event will be held in person at the company’s facilities in Exeter, New Hampshire, and a portion of the day’s events will be accessible via a live webcast at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3199260/7822CB7A1D158353735CC9ACE696A86E.

A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Vapotherm’s Investor website at http://investors.vapotherm.com/.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.8 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Website Information

Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VAPOTHERM, INC.
04:31pVAPOTHERM  : to Host First Investor Day
BU
05/25VAPOTHERM  : to Participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Confer..
BU
05/06VAPOTHERM  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results First Quarter 2021 Rev..
PU
05/06VAPOTHERM  : Company Overview – May 2021
PU
05/06VAPOTHERM  :  Vapotherm to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 He..
BU
05/05VAPOTHERM : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05VAPOTHERM  : Earnings Flash (VAPO) VAPOTHERM Posts Q1 Revenue $32.3M, vs. Street..
MT
05/05VAPOTHERM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
05/05VAPOTHERM  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
05/05VAPOTHERM INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -60,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart VAPOTHERM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vapotherm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAPOTHERM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,00 $
Last Close Price 20,86 $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 91,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph F. Army President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Landry Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Liken Chairman
Richelle Helman VP-Regulatory Affairs, Research & Development
George Dungun Vice President-Science & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAPOTHERM, INC.-22.34%541
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.32%173 325
DANAHER CORPORATION8.13%171 330
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.90%98 717
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.45%91 464
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.72%64 202