    VAPOTHERM, INC.

VAPOTHERM, INC.

(VAPO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.060 USD   -5.26%
04:16pVapotherm to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/26Piper Sandler Adjusts Vapotherm's Price Target to $2.50 from $5, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
05/06Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Vapotherm to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $5 From $12
MT
Vapotherm to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that its management team will be participating in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Vapotherm is scheduled to present at 1:40 pm Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair66/vapo/1945188.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Vapotherm’s Investor website at http://investors.vapotherm.com/.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 3.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Website Information

Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,8 M 85,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 87,2%
