Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Var Energi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAR   NO0011202772

VAR ENERGI

(VAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27:24 2023-06-08 am EDT
27.24 NOK   +0.67%
05:29pHalliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi
RE
05:17pHalliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi
RE
06:08aVar Energi : Vår Energi enters strategic partnership with Halliburton
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi

06/08/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World Petroleum Congress in Houston, Texas

June 8 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton said on Thursday it would enter into a long-term relationship with Norwegian oil and gas company Var Energi for drilling services.

The planned deal covers services related to exploration and production drilling for Var Energi across the entire Norwegian Continental Shelf, the company said.

Halliburton said the planned deal has a duration of five years, with options for an additional four years in total.

Var Energi has operations in 39 fields, with a production of 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.56% 75.54 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
GOLD 1.06% 1965.3 Delayed Quote.7.66%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -1.23% 32.15 Delayed Quote.-20.64%
TOPIX INDEX -0.67% 2191.5 Delayed Quote.16.63%
VAR ENERGI 0.67% 27.24 Real-time Quote.-19.48%
WTI -1.95% 71.033 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
All news about VAR ENERGI
05:29pHalliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi
RE
05:17pHalliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi
RE
06:08aVar Energi : Vår Energi enters strategic partnership with Halliburton
PU
06/06Vår Energi ASA's share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
05/25Norway oil companies raise 2023 and 2024 investment forecasts
RE
05/10Norway offers 92 blocks in new mature areas licensing round
RE
05/04Vår Energi Asa : Annual general meeting held
AQ
05/04VAR ENERGI : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
05/03Vår Energi Asa : Ex dividend Q1 2023
AQ
05/02Vår Energi Asa : Amended proposal for annual general meeting 2023
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 732 M - -
Net income 2023 1 022 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,11x
Yield 2023 16,8%
Capitalization 6 246 M 6 246 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart VAR ENERGI
Duration : Period :
Var Energi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAR ENERGI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,50 $
Average target price 3,42 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torger Rød Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Pujatti Chief Financial Officer
Thorhild Widvey Chairman
Ingrid Solvberg EVP Technology-Drilling & Subsurface
Aksel Luhr General Counsel & Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAR ENERGI-19.48%6 123
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED4.84%23 446
ENERGEAN PLC-14.21%2 505
OKEA ASA-5.50%303
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.-30.56%132
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.0.00%83
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer