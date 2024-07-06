Annual Report
2023
Integrated with Sustainability Report
Contents Vår Energi Strategy, growth and value creation Board of Directors' Report Governance Financials Appendix
Table of contents
Vår Energi
Vår Energi in brief
3
The history of Vår Energi
4
2023 highlights
5
2023 key figures
6
CEO message
7
Strategy, growth and value creation
9
Strategic foundation
10
Growth and value creation
12
Hub strategy
21
Stakeholder engagement
26
Value chain
27
Material topics
29
Sustainability reporting practices
31
Finance policy
32
Board of Directors' Report
33
Board of Directors
35
Executive Committee
38
Operational review
40
Reserves and resources (PRMS)
42
Environment
43
Social
60
Governance
77
R&D
92
Impact, risk and opportunity management
93
Financial information
98
Events after the reporting period
102
Outlook
103
Governance
104
Corporate governance report
105
Payments to governments report
114
Shareholder information
115
Financials
119
Financial statements
120
Auditor's report
167
Statement by the Board of Directors
169
and the Chief Executive Officer
Appendix
170
Transparency Act Report
171
EU Taxonomy
172
Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)
181
GRI content index
182
Principle Adverse Impact (PAI)
191
Terms and abbreviations
193
Auditor's report - independent statement
regarding sustainability reporting
194
2
Vår Energi in brief
Vår Energi ASA is committed to remain a long term, reliable provider of energy to Europe. It is a leading independent upstream oil and gas company on the
Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), established in 2018. The Company, which is founded on more than 50 years of NCS operations, is set for growth and value creation; a robust and diversified asset portfolio with ongoing development projects centred around strategic hubs, and a strong exploration track record.
Material cash flow generation and an investment grade balance sheet enable attractive and resilient dividend distributions. The Company declared USD 1 080 million in dividend for 2023. For 2024, Vår Energi further plans to distribute a dividend of USD 270 million for the first quarter and approximately 30% of cash flow from operations (CFFO) for the full year. From 2024 and onwards, the Company plans to distribute 20-30% of CFFO, in accordance with the dividend policy.
Vår Energi is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "VAR".
Vår Energi is committed to delivering a better future. The Company's ambition is to be the safest operator, the partner of choice and an ESG (environmental, social, governance) leader with a tangible and concrete plan to reduce emissions from operations by more than 50% within 2030.
To learn more, please visit: www.varenergi.no
Vår Energi has about 1300 employees, equity stakes in 47 producing fields and produced net 213 kboepd of oil and gas in 2023.
Production
kboepd
CFFO
USD million
5 682
Free cash flow
Dividends for the year
USD million
USD million
The Company is one of the world's fastest growing E&P companies, targeting to doubling production from 2023 levels to around 400 kboepd 1 by end-2025. While rapidly increasing output, the target is to reduce unit production cost to approximately USD 102 per boe from around USD 14 per boe in 2023, as new projects come on stream and effects from improvement measures are achieved.
213
220
2023
2022
3 420
2023
2022
3 089
779
2023
2022
1 080
1 075
2023
2022
3
Vår Energi
1) Including the acquisition of Neptune Energy's Norwegian oil and gas assets 2) Real 2025 USD
Building on more than 50 years of experience on the NCS
The name "Vår Energi" symbolises growth and a new beginning. Vår means both "our" and "spring" in Norwegian. Spring is the season for growth. The name also implies that the Company's employees and partners work together as a team to produce resources - and create value for shareholders and the Norwegian society.
The Company's heritage is built on over 50 years of operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), including the very first license issued in 1965 (PL001). Vår Energi AS was established in 2018 through the merger of Eni Norge AS and Point Resources AS. Eni Norge AS was founded in 1965, while Point Resources AS was created through the merger of the HitecVision portfolio companies in 2016, which then acquired the Norwegian operated business of ExxonMobil in 2017. In 2019, the Company further proved its ability to execute complex transactions, with the acquisition of substantially all of ExxonMobil's partner-operated
1Neptune Energy Norge AS changed name to Vår Energi Norge AS at 31 January 2024
4 Vår Energi
assets on the NCS. Vår Energi was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in February 2022. In 2023, Vår Energi announced the acquisition of Neptune Energy Norge AS. The transaction was completed 31 January1 2024, adding a portfolio of complimentary assets and new capabilities to the Vår Energi team, including an organisation of 300 dedicated and highly skilled people.
2018
2019
Vår Energi
Acquisition of ExxonMobil's
established
non-operated NCS portfolio
2003
2016
1963
Vår Energi's strengths, competencies and best practices have been developed over time, combining the solidity of two supermajors to harness ExxonMobil's and Eni's operational resources and technical expertise. The Company also leverages on HitecVision's NCS expertise with demonstrated history of value creation.
2022
2024
Vår Energi listed on
Aquisition of
Oslo Stock Exchange
Neptune Energy Norge
2015
2023 highlights
January
Awarded 12 new production licenses, of which
Announced acquisition of Neptune Energy
Norge AS oil and gas assets to accelerate
five as operator, in the 2022 Awards in
growth and value creation on the NCS
Predefined Areas (APA), covering mature areas
October
First production of oil from the Breidablikk field and production of gas from the Tommeliten Alpha field in the North Sea, ahead of schedule and on budget
February
Confirmation of oil discovery in the operated 7122/8-1S Countach well in PL229 (Goliat), north-west of Hammerfest
April
Hyme, Bauge and Fenja field developments successfully tied-back to the Njord host and commenced production
May
Vår Energi announced inaugural issuance of EUR 600 million of Euro Senior Notes
June
Received industry leading ESG rating by Sustainalytics, putting Vår Energi in the lowest risk group in the industry and in the top 5 percentile of the 293 rated oil and gas producers
August
Opening of the Hywind Tampen wind farm, providing power from offshore wind and reducing CO2 emissions on Snorre, where Vår Energi is partner
September
Nick Walker joins Vår Energi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to spearhead
the Company's strategy execution, market engagement and stakeholder management
Received top ESG ranking, where Vår Energi's ESG reporting was ranked A+ in Position Green's ESG100 report
Approved concept selection (DG2) for gas export solution from Goliat to the Snøhvit pipeline for further transport to Hammerfest LNG
Vår Energi sold the 12.26% interest in the Brage Field, as part of portfolio optimisation
November
Vår Energi announced inaugural issuance of EUR 750 million of Subordinated Fixed Rate Reset Securities
5 Vår Energi
2023 key figures
(2022)
Production
Petroleum revenues
(kboepd)
(USD million)
213
6 816
(220)
(9 781)
CFFO
Capex
(USD million)
(USD million)
3 420
2 641
(5 682)
(2 593)
6 Vår Energi
EBIT
Profit before tax
(USD million)
(USD million)
3 517
3 357
(6 369)
(5 856)
FCF
NIBD/EBITDAX
(USD million)
779
0.5
(3 089)
(0.3)
CEO message
Vår Energi is one of the world's fastest growing E&Ps and amongst the highest valued listed companies in Norway. In just two years, by end 2025, production output will almost double from 2023 levels to around 400 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day. We are currently Norway's second largest exporter of gas and play a vital role in providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable access to energy. Millions of Europeans and a great number of businesses depend on that.
Our activities generate high value for all stakeholders, providing employment and activities in local communities and companies across Norway. Being one of the largest taxpayers in Norway, we play a big role in sustaining the nation's welfare systems, one of the best in the world. Since the listing of the Company on Oslo Stock Exchange two years ago we have delivered, and will continue to deliver, strong shareholder returns. We maintain our dividend policy of distributing 20-30% of cash flow from operations after tax.
Over time Norway has nurtured the oil and gas industry well. Stable framework conditions, regulations promoting low emissions production, combined with continued access to new exploration acreage, with
strong backing from Parliament, Government and industry and labor organisations. Norwegians proudly call this the Norwegian Model. There is reason to be proud. It gives us - and Norway as an energy nation
-
a competitive advantage on the global stage. It makes the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) ideal for long
term investmentsin this industry.
In an unstable and polarised world, reliable access to energy has become top on the geopolitical agenda. The stability Norway provides, combined with large, untapped resource potential are fundamental to us as a Company, the industry, and the international energy markets. Furthermore, our ability to produce oil and gas safely and responsibly to sustain economic growth and social welfare, in Norway and abroad, rely on that.
7 Vår Energi CEO message
CEO message continued
The world needs oil and gas for the long term, also in a 2050 perspective. Both as an energy source, and to sustain a growing demand for petrochemical products. You would not be able to read this message without it. Modern society cannot work without oil and gas.
Yet, we acknowledge the need to cut emissions and decarbonise our value chain. Both because it is the right thing to do and because it is expected by society, governments, and investors. We aim to take a leading ESG position. This includes cutting CO2 emissions by more than 50% by 2030, while further building on our strong HSE results. The safety of people and integrity of our assets lies at the core of everything we do. None of the people working for us got seriously hurt in 2023. That makes us proud, but not content.
We started 2023 with 18 projects in development, including Breidablikk, Johan Castberg and Balder X.
By year end, nine of these projects had been completed and put in production, some ahead of plan, adding considerable production volumes, supporting our
8 Vår Energi CEO message
growth and value creation trajectory. Completion of Balder X is in sight, although not entirely risk free, and we are targeting first oil by end of this year. Johan Castberg is progressing as per plan with first oil on track for the fourth quarter this year. These two projects will deliver on our target to double production.
Our exploration results continue to stand out as they have in the past, with industry leading discovery rates, also for 2023. In 2024 we will step up our exploration efforts in all parts of the NCS, doubling the number of wells drilled over last year, drawing on our hub strategy and deep knowledge of the underground in these areas.
Our long-term value creation depends on moving forward projects for our significant discovered resource portfolio and finding new resources. With the acquisition of Neptune Energy Norge, announced during the year and completed in January 2024, we added new reserves and an attractive early phase project portfolio and exploration opportunities, supporting sustained value creation long term.
Following the welcoming of our new colleagues from Neptune we are working hard to integrate both organisations as quickly as possible as "one team" pulling together to deliver on our strategy and goals.
The energy reality of today's world is complex. Our strategy to meet the challenges is simple. We are a pure play Norwegian oil and gas company. We will be
a reliable and secure provider of energy to Europe. And we will do it in a safe and responsible way. This will ensure growth and value creation for all stakeholders. Long into the future.
Nick Walker
CEO
Strategy, growth and value creation
Strategic foundation
Oil and gas will remain an important part of the energy mix for the next decades. Alternative sources alone will not cover the increasing global energy needs. Forecasts suggest demand for oil and gas will remain close to current levels towards 2050 and natural gas will become increasingly important as a transition fuel. Preventing production decline and energy shortage due to natural depletion of reservoirs requires investments in new exploration and project developments.
At the same time, decarbonising the oil and gas industry is fundamental to maintain Vår Energi's position in the future energy picture. The recent United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, where the world agreed to transit away from GHG emitting energy sources, underlines this. The winners will be those who can produce hydrocarbons with as little emissions and at the lowest cost possible.
Vår Energi believes the NCS is the best place in the world to produce hydrocarbons. The region is characterised by low cost, low emissions and with stable and favourable framework conditions, combined with a large resource base. Vår Energi's strategy is a strong response to this context, ensuring growth and value creation for all stakeholders in the long term.
The Company will continue:
To be a reliable and secure supplier of energy to Europe
To be a pure play Norwegian oil and gas company
To operate in a safe and responsible manner
10 Strategy, growth and value creation Strategic foundation
