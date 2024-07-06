The world needs oil and gas for the long term, also in a 2050 perspective. Both as an energy source, and to sustain a growing demand for petrochemical products. You would not be able to read this message without it. Modern society cannot work without oil and gas. Yet, we acknowledge the need to cut emissions and decarbonise our value chain. Both because it is the right thing to do and because it is expected by society, governments, and investors. We aim to take a leading ESG position. This includes cutting CO2 emissions by more than 50% by 2030, while further building on our strong HSE results. The safety of people and integrity of our assets lies at the core of everything we do. None of the people working for us got seriously hurt in 2023. That makes us proud, but not content. We started 2023 with 18 projects in development, including Breidablikk, Johan Castberg and Balder X. By year end, nine of these projects had been completed and put in production, some ahead of plan, adding considerable production volumes, supporting our 8 Vår Energi  CEO message

growth and value creation trajectory. Completion of Balder X is in sight, although not entirely risk free, and we are targeting first oil by end of this year. Johan Castberg is progressing as per plan with first oil on track for the fourth quarter this year. These two projects will deliver on our target to double production. Our exploration results continue to stand out as they have in the past, with industry leading discovery rates, also for 2023. In 2024 we will step up our exploration efforts in all parts of the NCS, doubling the number of wells drilled over last year, drawing on our hub strategy and deep knowledge of the underground in these areas. Our long-term value creation depends on moving forward projects for our significant discovered resource portfolio and finding new resources. With the ­acquisition­ of Neptune Energy Norge, announced during the year and completed in January 2024, we added new reserves and an attractive early phase project portfolio and exploration opportunities, supporting sustained value creation long term.