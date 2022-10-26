Advanced search
Var Energi : New catering contract ensures local sourcing and reduces emissions

10/26/2022 | 04:48am EDT
26 October 2022

New catering contract ensures local sourcing and reduces emissions

Vår Energi ASA awards new offshore catering contract to ESS Support Services AS for five years.

The contract covers all services related to offshore catering on board all Vår Energi installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The new awarded contract sets high standards for sustainable delivery, which includes increased utilization of local content, food and services delivery both in the north and south regions.

Procurement Manager in Vår Energi, Kjetil K. Barbo:

Vår Energi is committed to deliver a better future and follow a clear and ambitious road map towards more sustainable operations. Together with our suppliers and contractors we see considerable opportunity to work in a more sustainable direction. With this contract we raise the bar and continue to improve in an important area.

ESS will use local farmers and food producers that will contribute to reduced climate emissions and positive ripple effects in local communities. Some examples of local suppliers are Jæder, Prima Brands, Fatland and Kurraas.

Work force representatives and the offshore safety delegates (vernetjenesten) have participated in the evaluation process. Coordinating Main Safety Delegate in Vår Energi, Morten Øye is glad to see a solution that secures continuity:

Catering services represents critical services and a vital support function in our daily operations offshore. ESS Support has a strong performance record, and the staff are all well-liked members of the Vår Energi offshore family. I'm glad to see continuity and look forward to continuing the cooperation with ESS Support.

The new contract with ESS Support will commence 1st of November 2022.

Contact person:

Jan Eirik Heigre Gjerdevik
Communication Advisor
+47 913 25 511
jan.eirik.gjerdevik@varenergi.no

Disclaimer

Var Energi AS published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
