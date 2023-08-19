Vardhman Polytex Limited is an India-based holding company. The Companyâs principal activity is manufacturing of yarn and garments. The Companyâs factories/units are located Bathinda, Punjab; Ludhiana, Punjab, which has an annual production capacity of five lakh pieces; and Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh. The Company's yarn portfolio includes cotton yarns (carded, combed, organic, better cotton initiative and supima), cotton polyester yarns to value added yarns (grey and dyed) in variable counts. The Companyâs technology comprises of various machinery manufacturers, Rieter, Trutzschler, Kirloskar Toyota, Schlafhorst, Murata, Volkmann, Xorella, Loptex, Uster, Luwa, Fongs, Thies, SSM and Monga Strayfield. It has a capacity of dyeing 15 tons of yarn per day. Its dye house is equipped with technology imported from manufacturers, such as Fongs from Hong Kong, SSM from Switzerland, Monga Strayfield from United Kingdom and Detin from Italy.