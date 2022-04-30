Log in
    534392   INE050M01012

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LIMITED

(534392)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
254.45 INR   -0.22%
06:47aVARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS : Investor Presentation
PU
04/18ADC India Communications Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
04/18Vardhman Special Steels Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
Vardhman Special Steels : Investor Presentation

04/30/2022
Vardhman

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LIMITED

Delivering Excellence. Since 1965.

CHANDIGARH ROAD

Vardhmln

LUDHIANA-141 0 I 0, PUNJAB

T: +91-161-2228943-48

F: +91-161-2601048,2222616,2601040

E: secretarial.lud@vardhman.com

Ref. VSSL:SCY:APR:2022-23

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, MUMBAI-400001.

MUMBAI-400 051

Scrip Code: 534392

Scrip Code: VSSL

Dated: 30-Apr-2022

SUB:COMPLIANCEOF REGULATION30 OF THESEBI (LISTINGOBLIGATIONSAND

DISCLOSUREREQUIRMENTS)REGULATIONS2, 015.

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Investor Presentation on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

Kindly note and display the notice on your notice board for the information of the members of your exchange and general public.

Thanking you,

YARNSI FABRICSI THREADSI GARMENTSI FIBRES

I STEELS

PAN NO.: AADCV4812B CIN: L271 OOPB20 I OPLC033930

WWW.VARDHMANSTEEL.COM

Vardhman Special Steels Limited

Result Update Presentation

Q4 & FY22

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Vardhman Special Steels Limited (the "Company") solely for information purposes and does not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment what so ever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in

revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of

activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections.

Table of Contents

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 10:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
