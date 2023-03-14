Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varengold Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VG8   DE0005479307

VARENGOLD BANK AG

(VG8)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:14:03 2023-03-14 am EDT
7.075 EUR   +4.81%
05:59aSilicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank
EQ
02/22Varengold Bank Abandons Plans for 10% Capital Raise
MT
02/22Varengold Bank AG will not carry out originally planned 10% cash capital increase
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank

03/14/2023 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Silicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank

14.03.2023 / 10:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 14/03/2023 – Varengold Bank AG is of course following the current events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank and is facing increased inquiries from business and shareholder circles. Neither Varengold Bank itself nor its customers are directly affected by the events. In accordance with its self-image as a partner of fintechs. Varengold Bank offers its short-term support to companies that have run into difficulties through no fault of their own due to difficulties with their current banking partners, in order to jointly work out possible solutions.
 

About Varengold Bank AG

Varengold Bank is a German financial institution founded in 1995 and granted a full banking licence in 2013. In addition to its head office in Hamburg, the bank has a presence in Sofia. Core business areas are Marketplace Banking and Commercial Banking (Transaction Banking). Within Marketplace Banking, the focus is on the cooperation with European Fintechs, especially lending platforms. Varengold Bank’s service portfolio includes Funding, Debt and Equity Capital Markets products, Fronting Services for products subject to banking licence requirements / Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and International Payment Services as well as Trade Finance. Varengold Bank is registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under no. 109 520 and its shares (ISIN: DE0005479307) have been listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007. For more information, see www.varengold.de.

 

Disclaimer

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

 

Note

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Varengold Bank AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement of the securities described in this announcement.

 

Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)

14.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Varengold Bank AG
Große Elbstraße 39
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 668649-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 668649-49
E-mail: investorrelations@varengold.de
Internet: www.varengold.de
ISIN: DE0005479307
WKN: 547930
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1582027

 
End of News EQS News Service

1582027  14.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582027&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VARENGOLD BANK AG
05:59aSilicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank
EQ
02/22Varengold Bank Abandons Plans for 10% Capital Raise
MT
02/22Varengold Bank AG will not carry out originally planned 10% cash capital increase
EQ
01/09Dd : Varengold Bank AG: Vasil Stefanov, buy
EQ
01/06Varengold Bank AG plans dividend payment for 2022 and gives first earnings forecast for..
EQ
01/06Varengold Bank AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
2022Varengold Bank again impressively demonstrates operational strength
EQ
2022Varengold Bank : Interim Report 2022
PU
2022Varengold Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Varengold Bank : Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49,0 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net income 2021 17,2 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2021 802 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,8 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -15,5x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 8,32%
Chart VARENGOLD BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Varengold Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARENGOLD BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vasil Stefanov Vice-Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francesco Filia Member-Supervisory Board
Sanja Szabo Head-Corporate Development
Bernhard Fuhrmann Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARENGOLD BANK AG18.42%73
MORGAN STANLEY3.49%147 994
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.12%111 296
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.65%95 636
CITIGROUP INC.-1.08%86 962
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.10%41 327