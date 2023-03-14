Silicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank

EQS-News: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hamburg, 14/03/2023 – Varengold Bank AG is of course following the current events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank and is facing increased inquiries from business and shareholder circles. Neither Varengold Bank itself nor its customers are directly affected by the events. In accordance with its self-image as a partner of fintechs. Varengold Bank offers its short-term support to companies that have run into difficulties through no fault of their own due to difficulties with their current banking partners, in order to jointly work out possible solutions. About Varengold Bank AG Varengold Bank is a German financial institution founded in 1995 and granted a full banking licence in 2013. In addition to its head office in Hamburg, the bank has a presence in Sofia. Core business areas are Marketplace Banking and Commercial Banking (Transaction Banking). Within Marketplace Banking, the focus is on the cooperation with European Fintechs, especially lending platforms. Varengold Bank's service portfolio includes Funding, Debt and Equity Capital Markets products, Fronting Services for products subject to banking licence requirements / Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and International Payment Services as well as Trade Finance. Varengold Bank is registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under no. 109 520 and its shares (ISIN: DE0005479307) have been listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007. For more information, see www.varengold.de. Disclaimer Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Note This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Varengold Bank AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement of the securities described in this announcement.

