    VG8   DE0005479307

VARENGOLD BANK AG

(VG8)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:57 2023-01-06 am EST
7.150 EUR   +13.49%
Varengold Bank AG plans dividend payment for 2022 and gives first earnings forecast for 2023

01/06/2023 | 11:03am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast
Varengold Bank AG plans dividend payment for 2022 and gives first earnings forecast for 2023

06-Jan-2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 January 2023 – For the financial year 2022, Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) records preliminary and not yet audited earnings before taxes (EBT*) as a key performance indicator in the amount of EUR 33.3 million. This result includes a first-time allocation to the special item "fund for general banking risks" of EUR 5.0 million. This special item will additionally strengthen the bank's capital once the annual financial statements for 2022 have been approved. The additional risk provision of around EUR 12.6 million includes a further "hidden" provision item of a similar amount.

Based on the preliminary net profit for the financial year 2022 of EUR 19.2 million, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board plan to propose a dividend payment of approx. EUR 3.6 million (36 cents per share) to the Annual General Meeting in August 2023 and to carry forward the remaining amount to new account.

Due to the earnings development in 2022 and initial planning calculations, Varengold Bank has derived an initial forecast and expects an EBT of EUR 40-50 million in the financial year 2023. This earnings forecast is highly dependent on the further development of interest rates and macroeconomic developments.
 

Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann  
Management Board

Frank Otten
Management Board
 

* EBT (earnings before taxes) is defined as the result for the period before deduction of income taxes.
 

Disclaimer

This notification is a mandatory notification according to Art. 17 MAR. The assessments contained are subject to the following caveats.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.


Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)

06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Varengold Bank AG
Große Elbstraße 39
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 668649-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 668649-49
E-mail: investorrelations@varengold.de
Internet: www.varengold.de
ISIN: DE0005479307
WKN: 547930
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1529737  06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
