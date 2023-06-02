Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Varengold Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VG8   DE0005479307

VARENGOLD BANK AG

(VG8)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04:41:20 2023-06-02 am EDT
3.520 EUR   -51.78%
04:25aVarengold Bank AG plans restructuring measures in the payment transaction business
EQ
04/12Varengold Bank Ag : Growth continues - EBT in the first quarter increased by 51 % compared to the same period last year
EQ
03/14Silicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varengold Bank AG plans restructuring measures in the payment transaction business

06/02/2023 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Restructure of Company
Varengold Bank AG plans restructuring measures in the payment transaction business

02-Jun-2023 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 2 June 2023 – As part of the special audit of the business operations of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) ordered by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in accordance with Section 44 Paragraph 1 Sentence 2 of the German Banking Act (KWG), the payment transaction business in the Commercial Banking division was, among other things, intensively examined. An initial interim result of the auditors involved led to a hearing pursuant to § 28 of the Administrative Procedure Act (VwVfG) from BaFin due to possible compliance violations. The examination has not yet been completed.

Varengold Bank is reviewing the individual issues and will take appropriate restructuring measures in the payment transaction business or adjust the existing payment transaction processes in the short term. Varengold Bank will clearly restrict payment transactions with some of its international corporate customers in the Commercial Banking division until the final clarification of the issues. This will lead to a significant loss of commission income. The effects on the issuing of the 2022 annual financial statement and a concrete correction of the earnings forecast for 2023 cannot yet be adequately assessed.


Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann  
Management Board

Frank Otten
Management Board

 

Disclaimer

This notification is a mandatory notification according to Art. 17 MAR. The assessments contained are subject to the following caveats.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Note

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Varengold Bank AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement of the securities described in this announcement.


Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)


End of Inside Information

02-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Varengold Bank AG
Große Elbstraße 39
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 668649-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 668649-49
E-mail: investorrelations@varengold.de
Internet: www.varengold.de
ISIN: DE0005479307
WKN: 547930
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1648305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1648305  02-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VARENGOLD BANK AG
04:25aVarengold Bank AG plans restructuring measures in the payment transaction business
EQ
04/12Varengold Bank Ag : Growth continues - EBT in the first quarter increased by 51 % compared..
EQ
03/14Silicon Valley Bank situation - no worries at Varengold Bank
EQ
02/22Varengold Bank Abandons Plans for 10% Capital Raise
MT
02/22Varengold Bank AG will not carry out originally planned 10% cash capital increase
EQ
01/09Dd : Varengold Bank AG: Vasil Stefanov, buy
EQ
01/06Varengold Bank AG plans dividend payment for 2022 and gives first earnings forecast for..
EQ
01/06Varengold Bank AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
2022Varengold Bank again impressively demonstrates operational strength
EQ
2022Varengold Bank : Interim Report 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49,0 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net income 2021 17,2 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2021 802 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,3 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -15,5x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 8,32%
Chart VARENGOLD BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Varengold Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARENGOLD BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vasil Stefanov Vice-Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florin Isac Member-Supervisory Board
Sanja Schultz-Szabo Head-Corporate Development
Bernhard Fuhrmann Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VARENGOLD BANK AG28.07%79
MORGAN STANLEY-3.83%136 548
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.67%100 420
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.70%95 898
CITIGROUP INC.-2.01%86 280
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.95%39 226
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer