Varengold Bank AG raises earnings forecast for financial years 2023 and following



05-Sep-2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST

– Varengold Bank has revised its business planning and the most recently forecasted result for the 2023 financial year, with earnings before taxes of EUR 10-15 million, has been recalculated. Compared to the old plan, the pre-tax result for the 2023 financial year increases to EUR 15-20 million. For the years 2024-2026, the Bank expects a pre-tax profit level of around EUR 8-13 million per year. The new plan now shows a significant improvement in earnings due to higher planned income, which is only partially compensated for by significant cost increases in the context of the ongoing special audit of business operations pursuant to Section 44 (1) sentence 2 of the German Banking Act (KWG) by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann Frank Otten

Management Board Management Board

