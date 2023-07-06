Varengold Bank AG welcomes new member to the Supervisory Board



Marcus Columbu is appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank

Florin Isac resigns from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons

Hamburg, 06/07/2023 – Marcus Columbu was appointed today as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank AG. "I warmly welcome Mr. Columbu as a new member of our Supervisory Board and look forward to a successful collaboration. Mr. Columbu complements and enriches our Supervisory Board with his many years of experience as a lawyer specialised in banking and capital market law and in with his extensive expertise in compliance. Together we want to develop and strengthen Varengold Bank strategically and also bring it into the future organisationally and structurally," commented Dr. Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank AG, on the appointment.

Marcus Columbu (born 1980) is a specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law and partner at act AC Tischendorf Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mbB in Frankfurt am Main. There he built up the area Banking Regulatory & Compliance and focuses on banking supervisory law. Since 2015, he has also held various mandates in administrative or supervisory bodies. Among others, he was a member of the Supervisory Boards of zerotwonine GmbH and FiNet Financial Services Network AG and is currently chairman of the Supervisory Board of FiNet Asset Management AG.

Mr. Columbu succeeds Mr. Isac, who has regrettably resigned his mandate for personal reasons. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board regret this decision very much and thank Mr. Florin Isac for the committed and profound performance of his mandate.

About Varengold Bank AG

Varengold Bank is a German financial institution founded in 1995 and granted a full banking licence in 2013. In addition to its head office in Hamburg, the bank has a presence in Sofia. Core business areas are Marketplace Banking and Commercial Banking (Transaction Banking). Within Marketplace Banking, the focus is on the cooperation with European Fintechs, especially lending platforms. Varengold Bank’s service portfolio includes Funding, Debt and Equity Capital Markets products, Fronting Services for products subject to banking licence requirements / Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and International Payment Services as well as Trade Finance. Varengold Bank is registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under no. 109 520 and its shares (ISIN: DE0005479307) have been listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2007. For more information, see www.varengold.de.

