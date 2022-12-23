Advanced search
    VREX   US92214X1063

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

(VREX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
19.81 USD   -0.75%
04:07pVarex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates
BU
12/15Micro-X Limited announced that it has received AUD 7.454223 million in funding from Varex Imaging Corporation
CI
12/13Correction: BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Veris Residential to $22 From $26, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

12/23/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in virtual format only at 5:30 pm Mountain Time on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The board of directors of Varex believes that holding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual format provides the opportunity for participation by a broader group of stockholders, reduces costs, and allows Varex to properly manage health and safety protocols.

Varex stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022 will be entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Varex will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters to be considered. Information on how to attend the virtual meeting will be included in the meeting materials to be sent to stockholders. Varex urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 899 M - -
Net income 2023 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 800 M 800 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Varex Imaging Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,96 $
Average target price 36,25 $
Spread / Average Target 81,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunny S. Sanyal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shubham Maheshwari Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ruëdiger Naumann-Etienne Chairman
Victor Garcia Vice President-Regulatory & Quality Compliance
Jay K. Kunkel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-36.74%800
SARTORIUS AG-41.99%23 823
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-35.92%5 713
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.56.63%1 130
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-31.68%1 128
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-30.30%1 090